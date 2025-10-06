Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
What is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025? Check Its Theme, Objectives and Timeline

By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 6, 2025, 12:03 IST

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, launched by the Ministry of Education with AIM, NITI Aayog, and AICTE, is India’s largest student innovation movement. Aimed at Classes 6–12, it promotes creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork through four themes—Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddhi—aligning with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

One of the largest student innovation movements in India is the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, driven by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and AICTE. Its purpose is to encourage students in Classes 6 through 12 to be creative, collaborate and develop realistic solutions to real-world problems. The program is based on the national vision Viksit Bharat @2047 that promotes innovation and self-reliance at the grassroots level.

Launch and Scale

The Buildathon will be formally inaugurated on 23 September 2025 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Buildathon is projected to include over 1 crore students in more than 1.5 lakh schools across India. It is not just a contest, but a countrywide initiative to build critical thinking, problem-solving skills and entrepreneurial spirit in young learners.

What is the Theme for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

There are four key themes of the event that resonate with the vision of development in India:

  1. Atmanirbhar Bharat - Developing self-sustained and domestic solutions.

  2. Swadeshi – rediscovering and bringing back to life the Indian time-honoured wisdom and crafts.

  3. Vocal Local – To promote the use of local products and industries.

  4. Samriddhi -The pursuit of inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

Quick Overview

Aspect

Details

Introduced By

Ministry of Education, AIM (NITI Aayog), AICTE.

Launch Date

23 September 2025

Target Group

Class VI-XII students.

Schools Involved

1.5 lakh+

Students Engaged

1 crore+

Basic Themes

Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, Samriddhi.

Culmination

January 2026 (Results and Felicitation)

Mode

Hybrid (School and Online Activities)

Areas of Interest

Aspirational Districts, Tribal and remote areas.

How to Apply for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

  1. Classes VI-XII students may enrol through their schools at vbb.mic.gov.in.

  2. Registration is free and without limit until 6 October 2025.

  3. The schools are required to form teams of 5-7 students and designate a teacher mentor.

  4. Participants should submit their ideas, concepts or prototypes as either a photo or a video.

  5. All registered participants will be given a digital certificate by the Ministry of Education.

What are the Important Dates & Timeline for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Important Dates & Timeline for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is

Phase

Activity

Timeline

Phase 1

Launch Event

23 September 2025

Phase 2

Registration

23 Sept – 6 Oct 2025

Phase 3

Mentoring and Preparation

6-12 Oct 2025

Phase 4

National Live Buildathon

13 Oct 2025

Phase 5

Entry Submission

14 – 31 Oct 2025

Phase 6

Evaluation

November 2025

Phase 7

Results and Felicitation

January 2026

Live Buildathon on 13 October 2025 will be a historic day: more than 1 crore students will learn to innovate at the same time nationwide.

What are the eligibility criteria for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Eligibility criteria for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is:

  1. There are to be 5-7 students in each team representing the same school.

  2. Schools may enter more than one team.

  3. Entries can be either concepts or prototypes, or working models.

  4. Student teams will be led by teacher mentors.

  5. Submissions will be evaluated against an innovation, feasibility, and social impact by a national panel of experts.

What are the objectives for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Viksit Bharat Buildathon is not only a contest, but a nation-building event that will enable students to be innovators and changemakers. Its main goals include:

  1. Developing a robust school culture of innovation.

  2. Making students ready to take India to Viksit Bharat @2047.

  3. Facilitating local problem-solving and sustainable enterprise.

  4. Enabling the poor and disadvantaged students.

  5. Developing India as an international innovation centre.

What are the challenges and the way forward for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

Although the Buildathon has caused enormous excitement, issues such as a lack of digital access, resource scarcity, and a shortage of mentors remain, particularly in isolated regions. 

A series of steps is advised to make the movement sustainable:

  1. Grow innovation ecosystems, establishing Atal Tinkering Laboratories in all districts.

  2. Provide mentorship and capacity-building training to teachers.

  3. Promote public-private investment, mentoring and incubation.

  4. Improve internet connectivity in rural and tribal areas.

  5. Foster victorious teams through incubation, recognition and patent support.

Conclusion

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is not just an innovation challenge, but a mission nationwide to develop innovative, confident and future-ready citizens. In enabling young minds today, India is making a bold move towards realising the dream of a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047.


