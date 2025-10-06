What is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025? Check Its Theme, Objectives and Timeline

#ViksitBharatBuildathon2025 , a joint initiative by Ministry of Education in collaboration with @AIMtoInnovate @NITIAayog , is providing school students from classes 6 to 12 an opportunity to ideate, innovate and create solutions for an #AtmanirbharBharat . By nurturing creativity,… pic.twitter.com/jPf5BDQ4L8

One of the largest student innovation movements in India is the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, driven by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and AICTE. Its purpose is to encourage students in Classes 6 through 12 to be creative, collaborate and develop realistic solutions to real-world problems. The program is based on the national vision Viksit Bharat @2047 that promotes innovation and self-reliance at the grassroots level.

Launch and Scale

The Buildathon will be formally inaugurated on 23 September 2025 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Buildathon is projected to include over 1 crore students in more than 1.5 lakh schools across India. It is not just a contest, but a countrywide initiative to build critical thinking, problem-solving skills and entrepreneurial spirit in young learners.

What is the Theme for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

There are four key themes of the event that resonate with the vision of development in India: