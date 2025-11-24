Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Cognizance

The word of the day is Cognizance. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Cognizances

Meaning of Cognizance

Cognizance refers to awareness, understanding, or knowledge of something. It is often used in formal contexts, including legal settings, to indicate that something has been recognized, acknowledged, or taken into consideration.