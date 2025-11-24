Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Pedagogy
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Cognizance
The word of the day is Cognizance. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Cognizances
Meaning of Cognizance
Cognizance refers to awareness, understanding, or knowledge of something. It is often used in formal contexts, including legal settings, to indicate that something has been recognized, acknowledged, or taken into consideration.
Cognizance- Origin
The word cognizance comes from the Latin term cognoscere, meaning “to know” or “to learn.” It entered Middle English through Old French and gradually developed into a term associated with awareness, perception, and legal acknowledgment.
Cognizance- Usage
-
The judge took cognizance of the new evidence presented in the case.
-
We must take cognizance of the changing needs of the community.
Cognizance- Synonyms
Awareness, recognition, understanding, perception, knowledge
Cognizance- Antonyms
Ignorance, neglect, disregard, unawareness, oversight
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Cognizance. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation