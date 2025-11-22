Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Integrity

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Ambitious

The word of the day is Ambitious. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ambitious

Ambitious refers to someone who has a strong desire to achieve success, reach high goals, or excel in life. It is used to describe people who are driven, determined, and willing to work hard to accomplish their aims.

Ambitious- Origin

The word ambitious comes from the Latin word ambitio, meaning “a desire for honour or advancement.” In English, the term evolved to represent a positive drive for achievement and progress.