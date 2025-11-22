RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Ambitious

By Sneha Singh
Nov 22, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Ambitious. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the ambitious here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Ambitious
Ambitious

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Integrity

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Ambitious

The word of the day is Ambitious. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ambitious

Ambitious refers to someone who has a strong desire to achieve success, reach high goals, or excel in life. It is used to describe people who are driven, determined, and willing to work hard to accomplish their aims.

Ambitious- Origin

The word ambitious comes from the Latin word ambitio, meaning “a desire for honour or advancement.” In English, the term evolved to represent a positive drive for achievement and progress.

Ambitious- Usage

She is an ambitious student who dreams of becoming a doctor.

Their ambitious project aims to transform the entire community.

Ambitious- Synonyms

Driven, determined, aspiring, motivated, goal-oriented

Ambitious- Antonyms

Unmotivated, lazy, indifferent, passive, complacent

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ambitious. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Demure

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News