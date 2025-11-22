Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Ambitious
The word of the day is Ambitious. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Ambitious
Ambitious refers to someone who has a strong desire to achieve success, reach high goals, or excel in life. It is used to describe people who are driven, determined, and willing to work hard to accomplish their aims.
Ambitious- Origin
The word ambitious comes from the Latin word ambitio, meaning “a desire for honour or advancement.” In English, the term evolved to represent a positive drive for achievement and progress.
Ambitious- Usage
She is an ambitious student who dreams of becoming a doctor.
Their ambitious project aims to transform the entire community.
Ambitious- Synonyms
Driven, determined, aspiring, motivated, goal-oriented
Ambitious- Antonyms
Unmotivated, lazy, indifferent, passive, complacent
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ambitious. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
