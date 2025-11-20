Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.


Word of the Day: Demure
The word of the day is Demure. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Demure
Demure refers to a person, especially a woman, who appears quiet, modest, reserved, and politely shy in manner or behaviour. It often describes someone who carries themselves with elegance and calmness.
Demure- Origin
The word demure comes from the Old French word demore, meaning “well-mannered” or “proper.” It entered the English language in the 14th century and has since been used to describe modest, soft-spoken, or reserved behavior.
Demure- Usage
She gave a demure smile as she entered the room.
The actress appeared in a demure outfit during the press event.
Demure- Synonyms
Modest, reserved, shy, timid, unassuming
Demure- Antonyms
Bold, outgoing, confident, flamboyant, assertive
Conclusion

