The word of the day is Demure.

Demure
Demure

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

Word of the Day: Demure

The word of the day is Demure. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Demure

Demure refers to a person, especially a woman, who appears quiet, modest, reserved, and politely shy in manner or behaviour. It often describes someone who carries themselves with elegance and calmness.

Demure- Origin

The word demure comes from the Old French word demore, meaning “well-mannered” or “proper.” It entered the English language in the 14th century and has since been used to describe modest, soft-spoken, or reserved behavior.

Demure- Usage

She gave a demure smile as she entered the room.

The actress appeared in a demure outfit during the press event.

Demure- Synonyms

Modest, reserved, shy, timid, unassuming

Demure- Antonyms

Bold, outgoing, confident, flamboyant, assertive

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Demure.

