Word of the Day: Psychic
The word of the day is Psychic. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective and Noun
Plural
Psychics (as a noun)
Meaning of Psychic
As an adjective: Psychic refers to abilities or experiences that relate to the mind, soul, or supernatural powers, such as predicting the future or sensing things beyond the physical world.
As a noun: A psychic is a person who claims to possess extrasensory abilities or heightened intuition.
Psychic-Origin
The word Psychic comes from the Greek word psychikos, meaning “of the soul” or “pertaining to the mind.” It entered the English language in the 19th century, commonly used to describe spiritual or supernatural mental abilities.
Psychic-Usage
She claimed to have psychic powers that allowed her to sense danger.
Many people visit psychics to gain insight into their future.
Psychic- Quote
“The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.” - Albert Einstein
While not explicitly using "psychic," this quote resonates with the idea of going beyond the obvious and tapping into deeper, unseen layers, much like psychic intuition.
Psychic-Synonyms
Spiritual, intuitive, clairvoyant, supernatural, extrasensory
Psychic- Antonyms
Physical, logical, tangible, rational, material
Conclusion
