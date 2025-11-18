Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Inevitable

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Psychic

The word of the day is Psychic. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective and Noun

Plural

Psychics (as a noun)

Meaning of Psychic

As an adjective: Psychic refers to abilities or experiences that relate to the mind, soul, or supernatural powers, such as predicting the future or sensing things beyond the physical world.

As a noun: A psychic is a person who claims to possess extrasensory abilities or heightened intuition.