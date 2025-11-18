School Holiday on 18 November
Word of the Day: Psychic

By Sneha Singh
Nov 18, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is psychic. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the psychic here.

Psychic
The word of the day is Psychic. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective and Noun

Plural

Psychics (as a noun)

Meaning of Psychic

As an adjective: Psychic refers to abilities or experiences that relate to the mind, soul, or supernatural powers, such as predicting the future or sensing things beyond the physical world.

As a noun: A psychic is a person who claims to possess extrasensory abilities or heightened intuition.

Psychic-Origin

The word Psychic comes from the Greek word psychikos, meaning “of the soul” or “pertaining to the mind.” It entered the English language in the 19th century, commonly used to describe spiritual or supernatural mental abilities.

Psychic-Usage

She claimed to have psychic powers that allowed her to sense danger.

Many people visit psychics to gain insight into their future.

Psychic- Quote

The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.” - Albert Einstein

While not explicitly using "psychic," this quote resonates with the idea of going beyond the obvious and tapping into deeper, unseen layers, much like psychic intuition.

Psychic-Synonyms

Spiritual, intuitive, clairvoyant, supernatural, extrasensory

Psychic- Antonyms

Physical, logical, tangible, rational, material

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Psychic. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

