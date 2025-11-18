Jharkhand NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Schedule OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Here

Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule today, November 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board to check the timetable at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who had already secured a seat in the final state merit list do not need to apply again. Candidates can submit their merit rank objections by emailing supporting documents to controller.jceceb@gmail.com by November 21, 2025.

Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025: