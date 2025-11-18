Jharkhand NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Schedule OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Here

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Nov 18, 2025, 12:26 IST

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) released the Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule today, November 18, 2025, on its official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Key Points

Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule today, November 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board to check the timetable at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who had already secured a seat in the final state merit list do not need to apply again. Candidates can submit their merit rank objections by emailing supporting documents to controller.jceceb@gmail.com by November 21, 2025.

Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule released 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
Academic year 2025-26
Official website  jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
State  Jharkhand 
Stream  Medical Dental 
Level Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes  Doctor of Medicine (MD)Master of Surgery (MS)Diploma and Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
Round 1 Registration Deadline November 19, 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule: 

Event Date(s)
Online application form filling and certificates/documents uploading (for fresh candidates) November 18 - 19, 2025
Publication of provisional state merit list for round 1 of online counselling November 20, 2025
Objection on provisional state merit list (candidate must inform the board of any discrepancy with supporting documents at controller.jceceb@gmail.com) November 21, 2025
Publication of final state merit list for round 1 of online counselling November 22, 2025
Online registration and choice filling for seat allotment November 23 - 24, 2025
Edit in filled choices November 25, 2025
Certificates/documents verification and admission at the concerned institute November 28 - December 3, 2025

Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule Official Notice 

