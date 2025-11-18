Jharkhand NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Schedule OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Here

Key Points
- JCECEB released the Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 schedule today, November 18, 2025.
- The schedule is available on the official JCECEB website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Candidates who secured a seat in the final state merit list do not need to reapply.
Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule today, November 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board to check the timetable at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who had already secured a seat in the final state merit list do not need to apply again. Candidates can submit their merit rank objections by emailing supporting documents to controller.jceceb@gmail.com by November 21, 2025.
Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule released
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|State
|Jharkhand
|Stream
|Medical Dental
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|Doctor of Medicine (MD)Master of Surgery (MS)Diploma and Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
|Round 1 Registration Deadline
|November 19, 2025
Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Round 1 Counselling Registration Deadline
|November 19, 2025
|Provisional State Merit List Publication
|November 20, 2025
|Objection Submission to Merit Rank Discrepancies
|November 21, 2025
|Edit Choices for Candidates who already filled
|November 25, 2025
|Provisional Seat Allotment Result Announcement / Issue of provisional seat allotment letter
|November 27, 2025
|Online application form filling and certificates/documents uploading (for fresh candidates)
|November 18 - 19, 2025
|Publication of provisional state merit list for round 1 of online counselling
|November 20, 2025
|Objection on provisional state merit list (candidate must inform the board of any discrepancy with supporting documents at controller.jceceb@gmail.com)
|November 21, 2025
|Publication of final state merit list for round 1 of online counselling
|November 22, 2025
|Online registration and choice filling for seat allotment
|November 23 - 24, 2025
|Edit in filled choices
|November 25, 2025
|Certificates/documents verification and admission at the concerned institute
|November 28 - December 3, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation