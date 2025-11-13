ICSE Date Sheet 2026: CISE Board Released Class 10th Schedule; Download PDF at cisceboard.org

CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE Class 10th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026.

How to check ICSE Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE Exam Date Sheet 2026:

Visit the official website at cisce.org On homepage, click on the ' ICSE 2026 schedule' link The date sheet will appear Check the dates and download for future reference

ICSE Date Sheet 2026

Check the class 10th ICSE date sheet here:

ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2026