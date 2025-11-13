CISCE Exam 2026: ISC 12th, ICSE 10th Time Table Released at cisceboard.org; Download Date Wise Schedule here

Key Points
- CISCE has released the ICSE and ISC Class 10th and 12th date sheet today, November 13, 2025.
- Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at cisce.org.
- The exams will run from February 12, 2026, to April 6, 2026.
CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026.
How to check ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026:
- Visit the official website at cisce.org
- On homepage, click on the relevant link:
- ICSE 2026 schedule
- ISC 2026 schedule
- The date sheet will appear
- Check the dates and download for future reference
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026
Check the class 10th ICSE and 12th ISC date sheet here:
ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2026
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Duration
|02/17/2026
|Tuesday
|English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
|2 hrs
|02/20/2026
|Friday
|Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
|2 hrs
|02/21/2026
|Saturday
|Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|3 hrs
|02/23/2026
|Monday
|Group III Elective Subjects: Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Catering, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Abled Learner Tools, etc.
|2 hrs
|02/25/2026
|Tuesday
|Hindi
|3 hrs
|02/27/2026
|Thursday
|Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)
|3 hrs
|02/28/2026
|Friday
|Group II (Second Languages): Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Lepcha, Mizo, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tangkhul, Urdu, etc.
|3 hrs
|03/01/2026
|Saturday
|Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|3 hrs
|03/03/2026
|Monday
|Mathematics
|2½ hrs
|03/04/2026
|Tuesday
|Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|3 hrs
|03/06/2026
|Thursday
|Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
|2 hrs
|03/08/2026
|Saturday
|Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2
|2 hrs
|03/11/2026
|Tuesday
|History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1
|2 hrs
|03/13/2026
|Thursday
|Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2
|2 hrs
|03/15/2026
|Saturday
|Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3
|2 hrs
|03/18/2026
|Tuesday
|Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, Physical Education, etc.
|2 hrs
|03/23/2026
|Monday
|Economics (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
|03/30/2026
|Saturday
|Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
ISC Class 12th Date Sheet 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
02/12/2025
|
Thursday
|
Psychology
|
3 hrs
|
02/13/2025
|
Friday
|
English – Paper 1 (English Language)
|
3 hrs
|
02/14/2025
|
Saturday
|
Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
|
3 hrs
|
02/16/2025
|
Monday
|
Legal Studies
|
3 hrs
|
02/17/2025
|
Tuesday
|
English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|
3 hrs
|
02/18/2025
|
Wednesday
|
Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
02/19/2025
|
Thursday
|
Electricity and Electronics
|
3 hrs
|
02/20/2025
|
Friday
|
Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing
|
3 hrs
|
02/20/2025
|
Friday
|
Accounts
|
3 hrs
|
02/21/2025
|
Saturday
|
Mass Media & Communication
|
3 hrs
|
02/23/2025
|
Monday
|
Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
02/25/2025
|
Tuesday
|
Commerce
|
3 hrs
|
02/27/2025
|
Thursday
|
Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
|
3 hrs
|
03/02/2025
|
Monday
|
Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
03/06/2025
|
Friday
|
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
03/07/2025
|
Saturday
|
Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
03/09/2025
|
Monday
|
Indian Music – Hindustani, Carnatic
|
3 hrs
|
03/11/2025
|
Wednesday
|
Business Studies
|
3 hrs
|
03/13/2025
|
Friday
|
Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit
|
3 hrs
|
03/16/2025
|
Monday
|
Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)
|
3 hrs
|
03/18/2025
|
Wednesday
|
Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
03/23/2025
|
Monday
|
Physical Education
|
3 hrs
|
03/24/2025
|
Tuesday
|
Biotechnology
|
3 hrs
|
03/25/2025
|
Wednesday
|
Sociology
|
3 hrs
|
03/27/2025
|
Friday
|
Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|
3 hrs
|
03/28/2025
|
Saturday
|
Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
|
3 hrs
|
03/30/2025
|
Monday
|
Political Science
|
3 hrs
|
04/01/2025
|
Wednesday
|
Elective English
|
3 hrs
|
04/03/2025
|
Friday
|
Hospitality Management
|
3 hrs
|
04/04/2025
|
Saturday
|
Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
|
3 hrs
|
04/06/2025
|
Monday
|
Geography
|
3 hrs
