ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
CISCE Exam 2026: ISC 12th, ICSE 10th Time Table Released at cisceboard.org; Download Date Wise Schedule here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 13, 2025, 16:52 IST

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the ICSE and ISC Class 10th and 12th date sheet today, November 13, 2025. The exams will run from February 12, 2026, to April 6, 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at cisce.org.

CISCE has released the ICSE and ISC Class 10th and 12th date sheet today, November 13, 2025.
CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026. 

How to check ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026

  1. Visit the official website at cisce.org
  2. On homepage, click on the relevant link: 
    1. ICSE 2026 schedule 
    2. ISC 2026 schedule
  3. The date sheet will appear
  4. Check the dates and download for future reference

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026

Check the class 10th ICSE and 12th ISC date sheet here:

ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2026

Date Day Subject Duration
02/17/2026 Tuesday English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1 2 hrs
02/20/2026 Friday Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2 2 hrs
02/21/2026 Saturday Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs
02/23/2026 Monday Group III Elective Subjects: Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Catering, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Abled Learner Tools, etc. 2 hrs
02/25/2026 Tuesday Hindi 3 hrs
02/27/2026 Thursday Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) 3 hrs
02/28/2026 Friday Group II (Second Languages): Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Lepcha, Mizo, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tangkhul, Urdu, etc. 3 hrs
03/01/2026 Saturday Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs
03/03/2026 Monday Mathematics 2½ hrs
03/04/2026 Tuesday Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 3 hrs
03/06/2026 Thursday Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs
03/08/2026 Saturday Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs
03/11/2026 Tuesday History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1 2 hrs
03/13/2026 Thursday Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2 2 hrs
03/15/2026 Saturday Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3 2 hrs
03/18/2026 Tuesday Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, Physical Education, etc. 2 hrs
03/23/2026 Monday Economics (Group II Elective) 2 hrs
03/30/2026 Saturday Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 2 hrs

ISC Class 12th Date Sheet 2026

Date 

Day

Subject

Duration

02/12/2025

Thursday

Psychology

3 hrs

02/13/2025

Friday

English – Paper 1 (English Language)

3 hrs

02/14/2025

Saturday

Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

3 hrs

02/16/2025

Monday

Legal Studies

3 hrs

02/17/2025

Tuesday

English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

3 hrs

02/18/2025

Wednesday

Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

02/19/2025

Thursday

Electricity and Electronics

3 hrs

02/20/2025

Friday

Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

3 hrs

02/20/2025

Friday

Accounts

3 hrs

02/21/2025

Saturday

Mass Media & Communication

3 hrs

02/23/2025

Monday

Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

02/25/2025

Tuesday

Commerce

3 hrs

02/27/2025

Thursday

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

3 hrs

03/02/2025

Monday

Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

03/06/2025

Friday

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

03/07/2025

Saturday

Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

03/09/2025

Monday

Indian Music – Hindustani, Carnatic

3 hrs

03/11/2025

Wednesday

Business Studies

3 hrs

03/13/2025

Friday

Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit

3 hrs

03/16/2025

Monday

Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)

3 hrs

03/18/2025

Wednesday

Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

03/23/2025

Monday

Physical Education

3 hrs

03/24/2025

Tuesday

Biotechnology

3 hrs

03/25/2025

Wednesday

Sociology

3 hrs

03/27/2025

Friday

Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

3 hrs

03/28/2025

Saturday

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

3 hrs

03/30/2025

Monday

Political Science

3 hrs

04/01/2025

Wednesday

Elective English

3 hrs

04/03/2025

Friday

Hospitality Management

3 hrs

04/04/2025

Saturday

Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

3 hrs

04/06/2025

Monday

Geography

3 hrs
