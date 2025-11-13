CISCE Exam 2026: ISC 12th, ICSE 10th Time Table Released at cisceboard.org; Download Date Wise Schedule here

CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE, ISC Class 10th, 12th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026.

How to check ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026:

Visit the official website at cisce.org On homepage, click on the relevant link: ICSE 2026 schedule ISC 2026 schedule The date sheet will appear Check the dates and download for future reference

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026

Check the class 10th ICSE and 12th ISC date sheet here:

ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2026