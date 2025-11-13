ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
ISC Time Table 2026: CISE Board Released Class 12th Date Sheet, Download Schedule PDF at cisceboard.org

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 13, 2025, 16:30 IST

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the ISC Class 12th date sheet today, November 13, 2025. The exams will run from February 12, 2026, to April 6, 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at cisce.org.

Key Points

CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ISC Class 12th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026. 

How to check ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at cisce.org
  2. On homepage, click on the 'ISC 2026 schedule' link
  3. The date sheet will appear
  4. Check the dates and download for future reference

ISC Date Sheet 2026

Check the class 12th ISC date sheet here:

ISC Class 12th Date Sheet 2026

Date  Day Subject Duration
02/12/2025 Thursday Psychology 3 hrs
02/13/2025 Friday English – Paper 1 (English Language) 3 hrs
02/14/2025 Saturday Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person) 3 hrs
02/16/2025 Monday Legal Studies 3 hrs
02/17/2025 Tuesday English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs
02/18/2025 Wednesday Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
02/19/2025 Thursday Electricity and Electronics 3 hrs
02/20/2025 Friday Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing 3 hrs
02/20/2025 Friday Accounts 3 hrs
02/21/2025 Saturday Mass Media & Communication 3 hrs
02/23/2025 Monday Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
02/25/2025 Tuesday Commerce 3 hrs
02/27/2025 Thursday Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) 3 hrs
03/02/2025 Monday Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
03/06/2025 Friday Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
03/07/2025 Saturday Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
03/09/2025 Monday Indian Music – Hindustani, Carnatic 3 hrs
03/11/2025 Wednesday Business Studies 3 hrs
03/13/2025 Friday Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit 3 hrs
03/16/2025 Monday Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature) 3 hrs
03/18/2025 Wednesday Physics – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
03/23/2025 Monday Physical Education 3 hrs
03/24/2025 Tuesday Biotechnology 3 hrs
03/25/2025 Wednesday Sociology 3 hrs
03/27/2025 Friday Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs
03/28/2025 Saturday Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour) 3 hrs
03/30/2025 Monday Political Science 3 hrs
04/01/2025 Wednesday Elective English 3 hrs
04/03/2025 Friday Hospitality Management 3 hrs
04/04/2025 Saturday Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’) 3 hrs
04/06/2025 Monday Geography 3 hrs

