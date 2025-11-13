ISC Time Table 2026: CISE Board Released Class 12th Date Sheet, Download Schedule PDF at cisceboard.org

Key Points
- CISCE has released the ISC Class 12th date sheet today, November 13, 2025.
- The exams will run from February 12, 2026, to April 6, 2026.
- Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at cisce.org.
CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ISC Class 12th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026.
How to check ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026:
- Visit the official website at cisce.org
- On homepage, click on the 'ISC 2026 schedule' link
- The date sheet will appear
- Check the dates and download for future reference
ISC Date Sheet 2026
Check the class 12th ISC date sheet here:
ISC Class 12th Date Sheet 2026
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Duration
|02/12/2025
|Thursday
|Psychology
|3 hrs
|02/13/2025
|Friday
|English – Paper 1 (English Language)
|3 hrs
|02/14/2025
|Saturday
|Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
|3 hrs
|02/16/2025
|Monday
|Legal Studies
|3 hrs
|02/17/2025
|Tuesday
|English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|3 hrs
|02/18/2025
|Wednesday
|Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|02/19/2025
|Thursday
|Electricity and Electronics
|3 hrs
|02/20/2025
|Friday
|Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing
|3 hrs
|02/20/2025
|Friday
|Accounts
|3 hrs
|02/21/2025
|Saturday
|Mass Media & Communication
|3 hrs
|02/23/2025
|Monday
|Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|02/25/2025
|Tuesday
|Commerce
|3 hrs
|02/27/2025
|Thursday
|Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
|3 hrs
|03/02/2025
|Monday
|Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|03/06/2025
|Friday
|Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|03/07/2025
|Saturday
|Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|03/09/2025
|Monday
|Indian Music – Hindustani, Carnatic
|3 hrs
|03/11/2025
|Wednesday
|Business Studies
|3 hrs
|03/13/2025
|Friday
|Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit
|3 hrs
|03/16/2025
|Monday
|Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)
|3 hrs
|03/18/2025
|Wednesday
|Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|03/23/2025
|Monday
|Physical Education
|3 hrs
|03/24/2025
|Tuesday
|Biotechnology
|3 hrs
|03/25/2025
|Wednesday
|Sociology
|3 hrs
|03/27/2025
|Friday
|Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hrs
|03/28/2025
|Saturday
|Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
|3 hrs
|03/30/2025
|Monday
|Political Science
|3 hrs
|04/01/2025
|Wednesday
|Elective English
|3 hrs
|04/03/2025
|Friday
|Hospitality Management
|3 hrs
|04/04/2025
|Saturday
|Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
|3 hrs
|04/06/2025
|Monday
|Geography
|3 hrs
