ISC Time Table 2026: CISE Board Released Class 12th Date Sheet, Download Schedule PDF at cisceboard.org

CISCE 2026 date sheet: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ISC Class 12th time table today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their schedule at cisce.org. The exams will begin from February 12, 2026 and will run until April 6, 2026.

How to check ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026:

Visit the official website at cisce.org On homepage, click on the ' ISC 2026 schedule' link The date sheet will appear Check the dates and download for future reference

ISC Date Sheet 2026

Check the class 12th ISC date sheet here:

ISC Class 12th Date Sheet 2026