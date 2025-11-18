CBSE 2026: Class 10th, 12th Theory and Practical Exams Marks Distribution OUT at cbse.gov.in; Check here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published a notice on their official website at cbse.gov.in regarding the marks distribution scheme for upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The notice concerns that schools sometimes commit mistakes while uploading marks in respect of Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment online on the portal. Further, the official notice also mentioned details related to practical examinations, projects, and internal assessment for both the classes.

It reads, “It has been observed that schools sometimes make mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and conduct of Theory Examinations, a list of subjects for Classes X and XII containing the following details is annexed with this circular for information with the thought that schools will read this circular and strictly comply instruction and not make a request later on to correct the mistake committed by them by giving various excuses.”