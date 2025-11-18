CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Physics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific sub-topics, detailed derivations, and certain sections from the NCERT textbooks, primarily affecting major units like Electrostatics, Optics, and Modern Physics.

This extensive rationalization, which maintains the content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core physical concepts, essential derivations, and complex numerical problem-solving skills crucial for higher studies and competitive exams.