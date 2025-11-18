RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 18, 2025, 12:40 IST

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus for 2025-26 maintains the substantial content deletions from previous years to streamline the curriculum. The rationalization affects major units like Electrostatics, Optics, and Modern Physics, by removing specific sub-topics and detailed derivations. Entire sections like the cyclotron, logic gates, and certain detailed experiments are permanently excluded. Students must focus preparation intensely on the core, evaluative concepts and problems to perform well in the 70-mark theory paper.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Physics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific sub-topics, detailed derivations, and certain sections from the NCERT textbooks, primarily affecting major units like Electrostatics, Optics, and Modern Physics.

This extensive rationalization, which maintains the content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core physical concepts, essential derivations, and complex numerical problem-solving skills crucial for higher studies and competitive exams.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the Physics deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:

Unit

Chapter

Topics

Current Electricity

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Cyclotron

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

Eddy currents

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

LC oscillations

Optics

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Scattering of the light-blue colour of the sky and the reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, Polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Davisson-Germer experiment

Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law.

Electronic Devices

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode and their characteristics, Zener diode as a voltage regulator

Detailed List of CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Topics 2025-26

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics and Chapters

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

2–7

47–50

1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope) 

1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only the concept of earthing) 

1.4 Charging by Induction 

Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

81

87–92

2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation) 

Exercises 2.12 to 2.36

Chapter 3: Current Electricity 

102–103 

107–109 

112–113 

120–124 

127–131

3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor) 

3.10 Combinations of Resistors – Series and Parallel

Example 3.5 

3.15 Meter Bridge

3.16 Potentiometer

Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 

135 

140–142 

152–153 

162–163 

170–172

Table 4.1 

4.4.1 Velocity Selector

4.4.2 Cyclotron 

4.8.2 The Toroid 

4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron 

Exercises 4.14–4.28

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

176–179

180

185–189

191 

194–196 

200–203

5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment) 

5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment) 

Example 5.4 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism 

5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip 

Table 5.2 

5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis) 

5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets 

Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

215–219 

230–232

6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study 

6.8 Eddy Currents 

Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17

Chapter 7: Alternating Current  

240 

243

246–247 

249–251 

255–259 

266–268

Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor 

Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit) 

7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance) 

7.8 LC Oscillations Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

273–274

 276–278 

279–280 

287

Example 8.1 

8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277) 

Example 8.4 and 8.5 Exercises 8.11–8.15

Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

318

321–322

332–335

346

9.3 Refraction (delete only advanced sunrise and delayed sunset)

9.4.1(i) Mirage

9.4.1(ii) Diamond

9.7 Some Natural Phenomena Due to Sunlight

9.7.1 The Rainbow

9.7.2 Scattering of Light

Exercise 9.18

Chapter 10: Wave Optics

358–359

359

363–367

368–371

372–376

379–381

383–385

10.3.4 Doppler Effect

Example 10.1

10.5 Interference of Light Waves and Young’s

Experiment (retain the final expressions for dark and bright fringes but delete the derivation; delete expression for fringe width)

10.6 Diffraction (retain only qualitative treatment)

10.6.3 Resolving Power of Optical Instruments

10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics

10.7.1 Polarisation by Scattering

10.7.2 Polarisation by Reflection

Exercises 10.7–10.21

Chapter 11:

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

388

397

400–404

407–413

Table 11.1

Example 11.3

11.8 Wave Nature of Matter (delete only derivation for de Broglie wavelength of accelerated electron; and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle)

11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment

Appendix 11.1 The History of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop

Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12 to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17, 11.19–11.37

Chapter 12: Atoms

21–422

424–426

429

430

436–437

12.3.1 Spectral Series

12.4 Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only the expression for the radius of the nth possible orbit but delete its derivation)

12.5 The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only

qualitative treatment)

Example 12.6

Exercises 12.3, 12.11–12.17

Chapter 13: Nuclei

446–451

452–455

462–466

13.6.1 Law of Radioactive Decay

13.6.2 Alpha Decay

13.6.3 Beta Decay

13.6.4 Gamma Decay

13.7.2 Nuclear Reactor

Exercises 13.1, 13.2, 13.6–13.10, 13.12–13.14, 13.18, 13.22 13.31

Chapter 14:

Semiconductor Electronics: Material Devices and Simple Circuits

485–495

497–499

14.8 Special Purpose p-n junction Diodes

14.9 Digital Electronics and Logic Gates

Exercises 14.7–14.15

The rationalization of the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus for 2025-26, which removes specific topics like the cyclotron and logic gates, ensures a focused curriculum for students. Adhering to the revised content is crucial for mastering core physics concepts and achieving high scores in the final 70-mark board examination.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News