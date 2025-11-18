CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Physics for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific sub-topics, detailed derivations, and certain sections from the NCERT textbooks, primarily affecting major units like Electrostatics, Optics, and Modern Physics.
This extensive rationalization, which maintains the content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core physical concepts, essential derivations, and complex numerical problem-solving skills crucial for higher studies and competitive exams.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2026
From the below table students can check the Physics deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
Current Electricity
|
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
|
Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
Cyclotron
|
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
|
magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
Eddy currents
|
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
|
LC oscillations
|
Optics
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
Scattering of the light-blue colour of the sky and the reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, Polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
Davisson-Germer experiment
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law.
|
Electronic Devices
|
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode and their characteristics, Zener diode as a voltage regulator
Detailed List of CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Topics 2025-26
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics and Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
2–7
47–50
|
1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope)
1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only the concept of earthing)
1.4 Charging by Induction
Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34
|
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
81
87–92
|
2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation)
Exercises 2.12 to 2.36
|
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
|
102–103
107–109
112–113
120–124
127–131
|
3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor)
3.10 Combinations of Resistors – Series and Parallel
Example 3.5
3.15 Meter Bridge
3.16 Potentiometer
Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23
|
Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
135
140–142
152–153
162–163
170–172
|
Table 4.1
4.4.1 Velocity Selector
4.4.2 Cyclotron
4.8.2 The Toroid
4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron
Exercises 4.14–4.28
|
Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter
|
176–179
180
185–189
191
194–196
200–203
|
5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment)
5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment)
Example 5.4 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism
5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip
Table 5.2
5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis)
5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets
Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25
|
Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
215–219
230–232
|
6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study
6.8 Eddy Currents
Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17
|
Chapter 7: Alternating Current
|
240
243
246–247
249–251
255–259
266–268
|
Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor
Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit)
7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance)
7.8 LC Oscillations Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26
|
Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
273–274
276–278
279–280
287
|
Example 8.1
8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277)
Example 8.4 and 8.5 Exercises 8.11–8.15
|
Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
318
321–322
332–335
346
|
9.3 Refraction (delete only advanced sunrise and delayed sunset)
9.4.1(i) Mirage
9.4.1(ii) Diamond
9.7 Some Natural Phenomena Due to Sunlight
9.7.1 The Rainbow
9.7.2 Scattering of Light
Exercise 9.18
|
Chapter 10: Wave Optics
|
358–359
359
363–367
368–371
372–376
379–381
383–385
|
10.3.4 Doppler Effect
Example 10.1
10.5 Interference of Light Waves and Young’s
Experiment (retain the final expressions for dark and bright fringes but delete the derivation; delete expression for fringe width)
10.6 Diffraction (retain only qualitative treatment)
10.6.3 Resolving Power of Optical Instruments
10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics
10.7.1 Polarisation by Scattering
10.7.2 Polarisation by Reflection
Exercises 10.7–10.21
|
Chapter 11:
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
388
397
400–404
407–413
|
Table 11.1
Example 11.3
11.8 Wave Nature of Matter (delete only derivation for de Broglie wavelength of accelerated electron; and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle)
11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment
Appendix 11.1 The History of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop
Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12 to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17, 11.19–11.37
|
Chapter 12: Atoms
|
21–422
424–426
429
430
436–437
|
12.3.1 Spectral Series
12.4 Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only the expression for the radius of the nth possible orbit but delete its derivation)
12.5 The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only
qualitative treatment)
Example 12.6
Exercises 12.3, 12.11–12.17
|
Chapter 13: Nuclei
|
446–451
452–455
462–466
|
13.6.1 Law of Radioactive Decay
13.6.2 Alpha Decay
13.6.3 Beta Decay
13.6.4 Gamma Decay
13.7.2 Nuclear Reactor
Exercises 13.1, 13.2, 13.6–13.10, 13.12–13.14, 13.18, 13.22 13.31
|
Chapter 14:
Semiconductor Electronics: Material Devices and Simple Circuits
|
485–495
497–499
|
14.8 Special Purpose p-n junction Diodes
14.9 Digital Electronics and Logic Gates
Exercises 14.7–14.15
The rationalization of the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus for 2025-26, which removes specific topics like the cyclotron and logic gates, ensures a focused curriculum for students. Adhering to the revised content is crucial for mastering core physics concepts and achieving high scores in the final 70-mark board examination.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation