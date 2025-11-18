AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Starts at aiimsexams.ac.in for 1383 Posts - Check Notification, Last Date and More

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: AIIMS is going to conduct the CRE-4 on 22-24 December 2025. The applications for CRE have been invited from the eligible candidates who wish to apply for Group B and C posts across participating All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies. The application process has started from 14 November and will end on 02 December. The candidates also have to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) till 06 December. CRE is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which means it will be conducted in online mode. The question paper will be divided into five sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 questions. The duration of the examination shall be 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. The qualifying marks will be 40% for UR/EWS, 35% for OBC and 30% for SC & ST.

AIIMS CRE Apply Online 2025 Overview The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-4 is a special-purpose recruitment initiative aimed at enabling timely appointments to various regular Non-Faculty Group-B and Group-C posts across participating All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies. These participating entities are autonomous bodies or subordinate offices under the administrative control of the Government of India, functioning independently and separately from AIIMS, New Delhi. Recruiting Body: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) via the Examination Section

Recruitment Name: Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4)- Group B & Group C Posts

Total Posts : 1,383

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The candidates should remember the AIIMS CRE 2025 related important dates so that they do not miss any deadlines. The notification for the recruitment through AIIMS CRE has been released on 14 November 2025. Know all the important dates here. Event Date Notification Released 14 November 2025 Online Application Start 14 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 02 December 2025 (up to 5:00 PM) Submission of NOC for applicant working in Government/Semi or Quasi Government/PSUs/Autonomous Bodies or any institution funded by Government 06 December 2025 Status of Application (for acceptance) 08 December 2025 Exam Date (CBT) 22nd to 24th December 2025 (Tentative) AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification The candidates who are willing to apply for the Group B and C posts at AIIMS and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies must read the notification for the details. Download the AIIMS CRE Notification PDF and go through it.

AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Download PDF Application Process for AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 All candidates who wish to apply for the common recruitment Examination (CRE-4) for the various Group-B & C posts are required to apply online on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The candidates can follow the step-by-step process mentioned below: Go to the official AIIMS Exams website: aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitments tab and then click on Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) .

A page containing the latest CRE notifications will appear on the screen. Click on the “View Details” for Common Recruitment Examination - 4 (CRE-4) Notice No. 355/2025 .

You will be shown a page containing the advertisement, and login link for CRE-4.

Download the advertisement and read it carefully before proceeding.

If you are new, then click on Create an Account . Enter your details like contact details, verification, personal details, and then create a password.

After registering, login credentials will be generated through which you can login and fill the AIIMS CRE-4 application form.

Fill out the rest of the application form, upload scanned photograph and signature.

Pay the category-wise application fee.

Review the application carefully, submit it, and take a printout of the confirmation.