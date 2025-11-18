GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Reopens Only for Today, Make Required Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has reopened the GATE 2026 application correction window only for today, November 18, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the application correction window reopens for today only (November 18, 2025) from 10 am to 11:59 PM. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 exams can make required changes in their applications within the given window.

Candidates can make changes in their applications in fields open for editing. The fields where students can make changes include name, date of birth, category, exam cities, existing papers, gender, parents/ guardians details, college name, location, roll number, and qualifying degree.

GATE 2026 application correction window is available in the candidate login link on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Aspirants can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application correction process.