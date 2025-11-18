GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Reopens Only for Today, Make Required Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Key Points
- Candidates can make required changes to their application form until 11.59 PM today
- GATE 2026 subject-wise schedule is now available on the official website
- GATE 2026 to be held om February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
GATE 2026 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has reopened the GATE 2026 application correction window only for today, November 18, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the application correction window reopens for today only (November 18, 2025) from 10 am to 11:59 PM. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 exams can make required changes in their applications within the given window.
Candidates can make changes in their applications in fields open for editing. The fields where students can make changes include name, date of birth, category, exam cities, existing papers, gender, parents/ guardians details, college name, location, roll number, and qualifying degree.
GATE 2026 application correction window is available in the candidate login link on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Aspirants can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application correction process.
GATE 2026 Application Correction - Click Here
GATE 2026 Application Correction: Steps to Make Changes
The window for students to make changes to their application forms is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to make the required changes.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the application portal link
Step 3: Login using the enrollment ID and Password
Step 4: Click on the desired fields and make the changes
Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit
GATE 2026 Application Correction Fields For Editing and Fee
Candidates can check here the fields open for editing and the fee for each correction made.
|
Description of Changes / Modifications
|
Fee Charges (per paper)
|
Change in Name
|
₹ 500
|
Change in Date of Birth
|
₹ 500
|
Change in choice of examination cities
|
₹ 500
|
Change of existing paper
|
₹ 500
|
Change of gender to female
|
₹ 500
|
Change of gender from female to any other gender
|
₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates)
₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)
|
Change of category to SC/ST
|
₹ 500
|
Change of category from SC/ST to any other
|
₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)
₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)
|
Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic
|
₹ 500
|
Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic
|
₹ 500 (For female candidates or SC/ST candidates)
₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)
|
Any other change in category (not mentioned above)
|
₹ 500
|
Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address
|
NIL
|
College Name and Location, Roll No.
|
NIL
|
Details of Qualifying Degree
|
NIL
