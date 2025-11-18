RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 18, 2025, 10:45 IST

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus for 2025-26 retains the significant rationalization from previous years, ensuring a streamlined curriculum. Six entire chapters have been permanently deleted: Solid State, Surface Chemistry, General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, The p-Block Elements, Polymers, and Chemistry in Everyday Life. This focuses student preparation on the 10 core units across Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry. Students must refer to the revised NCERT edition to avoid studying this non-evaluative material.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific chapters, sections, and detailed topics from the NCERT textbooks, primarily affecting units in Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry.

This extensive rationalization, which maintains the approximate content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core chemical concepts, fundamental principles, and essential application skills crucial for higher education. Students are strongly advised to meticulously cross-reference their study material with the latest deleted content, such as entire chapters or specific theories, to optimize their preparation and avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the final 70-mark theory examination. 

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:

Unit

Deleted Topic 

Surface Chemistry

(whole chapter deleted)

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

(whole chapter deleted)

p -Block Elements

(whole chapter deleted)

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

Renamed to Amines (Unit 9)

Cyanides and Isocyanides 

Polymers

(whole chapter deleted)

Chemistry in Everyday Life

(whole chapter deleted)

NCERT Class 12 Book Rationalised Content 

Chemistry Book Part-1 

Chapter 

Page Number

Dropped Topics

Unit 1: The Solid State

1-34

Full Chapter

Unit 5: Surface Chemistry

123–148

Full Chapter

Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

149–169 

Full Chapter

Unit 7: The p-Block Elements

170–214

Full Chapter

Chemistry Book Part-2 

Chapter 

Page Number

Dropped Topics

Unit 15: Polymers 

433–446

Full Chapter

Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life

447–463

Full Chapter

The rationalization of the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus for 2025-26, marked by the deletion of six entire chapters, provides students with a streamlined curriculum focused on core concepts. Students must adhere strictly to the revised 10-unit structure to optimize their study time and preparation for the final board examination.

