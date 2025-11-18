CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific chapters, sections, and detailed topics from the NCERT textbooks, primarily affecting units in Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry.
This extensive rationalization, which maintains the approximate content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core chemical concepts, fundamental principles, and essential application skills crucial for higher education. Students are strongly advised to meticulously cross-reference their study material with the latest deleted content, such as entire chapters or specific theories, to optimize their preparation and avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the final 70-mark theory examination.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2026
From the below table students can check the deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:
|
Unit
|
Deleted Topic
|
Surface Chemistry
|
(whole chapter deleted)
|
General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
|
(whole chapter deleted)
|
p -Block Elements
|
(whole chapter deleted)
|
Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
|
Renamed to Amines (Unit 9)
Cyanides and Isocyanides
|
Polymers
|
(whole chapter deleted)
|
Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
(whole chapter deleted)
NCERT Class 12 Book Rationalised Content
Chemistry Book Part-1
|
Chapter
|
Page Number
|
Dropped Topics
|
Unit 1: The Solid State
|
1-34
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 5: Surface Chemistry
|
123–148
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
|
149–169
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 7: The p-Block Elements
|
170–214
|
Full Chapter
Chemistry Book Part-2
|
Chapter
|
Page Number
|
Dropped Topics
|
Unit 15: Polymers
|
433–446
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
447–463
|
Full Chapter
The rationalization of the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus for 2025-26, marked by the deletion of six entire chapters, provides students with a streamlined curriculum focused on core concepts. Students must adhere strictly to the revised 10-unit structure to optimize their study time and preparation for the final board examination.
