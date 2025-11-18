CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry for the academic session 2025-26, continuing the effort to make the curriculum streamlined and student-friendly while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). This updated syllabus removes specific chapters, sections, and detailed topics from the NCERT textbooks, primarily affecting units in Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry.

This extensive rationalization, which maintains the approximate content reduction implemented in previous years, ensures students focus intensely on core chemical concepts, fundamental principles, and essential application skills crucial for higher education. Students are strongly advised to meticulously cross-reference their study material with the latest deleted content, such as entire chapters or specific theories, to optimize their preparation and avoid studying material that will not be evaluated in the final 70-mark theory examination.