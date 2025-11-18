RBI Grade B Result 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Score Card 2025 on its official website,-rbi.org.in.Candidates appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam held on October 18, 2025 can download their score card after using their login credentials to the link. All those candidates shortlisted in the prelims round will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase II exam, which is scheduled on December 6, 2025.
The RBI Grade B Pre result 2025 was announced earlier for 120 vacancies for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) General – PY 2025. Check the scorecard download link in this article given below-
RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Download Link
Candidates can download their score card after using their login credentials to the link including Roll Number and date of birth to the link. Alternatively you can can download the same directly through the link given below
|RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025
|Download Link
Details Mentioned in RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Scorecard
RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 was released on the official website on November 18, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025: Overview
The RBI Grade B scorecard 2025 download link has been released for 120 Assistant Manager vacancies on the official website. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Result Status
|
Released November 11, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rbi.org.in
|
Score Card status
|
Out
|
Total Vacancies
|
120
|
Next Stage
|
Phase II (December 6, 2025)
|
Selection Process
|
Phase 1/Phase 2/Interview
How to Check the RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025?
Candidates can check RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, website,.rbi.org.in
- On the homepage click on the Careers button, then on RBI Grade B Recruitment
- Now click on the link-Scorecard and Cut-off Marks for Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General – PY 2025
- RBI Grade B Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify the details and download it for future reference
