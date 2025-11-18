RBI Grade B Result 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Score Card 2025 on its official website,-rbi.org.in.Candidates appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam held on October 18, 2025 can download their score card after using their login credentials to the link. All those candidates shortlisted in the prelims round will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase II exam, which is scheduled on December 6, 2025.

The RBI Grade B Pre result 2025 was announced earlier for 120 vacancies for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) General – PY 2025. Check the scorecard download link in this article given below-

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download their score card after using their login credentials to the link including Roll Number and date of birth to the link. Alternatively you can can download the same directly through the link given below