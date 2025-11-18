RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RBI Grade B Result 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 18, 2025, 11:44 IST

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 has been released by  the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website,-rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B Phase II exam is scheduled on December 6, 2025. Check score card download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Score Card 2025 on its official website,-rbi.org.in.Candidates appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam held on October 18, 2025 can download their score card after using their login credentials to the link. All those candidates shortlisted in the prelims round will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase II exam, which is scheduled on December 6, 2025.

The RBI Grade B Pre result 2025 was announced earlier for 120 vacancies for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) General – PY 2025. Check the scorecard download link in this article given below- 

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Download Link 

Candidates can download their score card after using their login credentials to the link including Roll Number and date of birth to the link. Alternatively you can can download the same directly through the link given below 

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Download Link 

Details Mentioned in RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Scorecard

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 was released on the official website on November 18, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks 

RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025: Overview

The RBI Grade B scorecard 2025 download link has been released for 120 Assistant Manager vacancies on the official website. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Result Status

Released November 11, 2025

Official Website

rbi.org.in

Score Card status 

Out

Total Vacancies

120

Next Stage

Phase II (December 6, 2025)

Selection Process

Phase 1/Phase 2/Interview

 How to Check the RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025?

Candidates can check RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, website,.rbi.org.in
  • On the homepage click on the Careers button, then on RBI Grade B Recruitment
  • Now click on the link-Scorecard and Cut-off Marks for Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General – PY 2025
  • RBI Grade B Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News