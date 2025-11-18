Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
By Simran Akhouri
Nov 18, 2025, 12:26 IST

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 class 12 PDF Download - For students getting ready for the HBSE 12th Board Exams, the updated HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26 are a vital study tool. These papers, which include solutions and are structured according to the latest exam pattern, offer valuable insight into the marking scheme, essential questions, and the chapter-wise weightage of the Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26. Check the complete article for HBSE sample papers and marking scheme

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 class 12 PDF Download -  The Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for the HBSE 12th Board Exams. These updated HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26, released as per the latest exam pattern, help students understand the marking scheme, important questions, and chapter-wise weightage. By practicing these HBSE 12th Model Papers 2025-26 with Answers, students can boost their confidence, improve speed and accuracy, and score higher in the final board exams. Designed strictly according to the revised HBSE syllabus 2025-26, these model papers are available for all major subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, and more. Students looking for HBSE 12th Question Paper 2025-26 PDF Download can rely on these papers to enhance their exam preparation effectively.

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 

Accountancy (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Accountancy (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Agriculture (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Agriculture (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Biology (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Biology (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Business Study (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Business Study (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Biotechnology (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Biotechnology (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Chemistry (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Chemistry (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Dance (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Dance (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Economics (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Economics (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Computer Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Computer Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

English Elective (Model Paper)

Download PDF

English Elective (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

English Core (Model Paper)

Download PDF

English Core (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

English Special (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Entrepreneurship (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Entrepreneurship (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Fine Arts (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Geography (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Geography (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Home Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Home Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Hindi Core (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Hindi Core (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Hindi Elective (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Hindi Elective (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

History (Model Paper)

Download PDF

History (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Maths (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Maths (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Military Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Military Science (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Music Hindustani (Instrumental)

Download PDF

Music Hindustani (Instrumental-Percussion)

Download PDF

Music Hindustani (Vocal) 

Download PDF

OSS Hindi (Model Paper)

Download PDF

OSS Hindi (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

OSS English (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Philosophy (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Philosophy (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Political Science ( Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Political Science (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Public Administration (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Public Administration (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Punjabi (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Punjabi (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Psychology (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Psychology (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Physics (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Physics (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Physical Education (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Physical Education (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Sociology (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Sociology (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Sanskrit (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Sanskrit (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

Urdu (Model Paper)

Download PDF

Urdu (Marking Scheme)

Download PDF

How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?

  1. Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.

  2. On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”. 

  3. Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”. 

  4. From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Maths, Physics etc.).

  5. Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.Save/print it for offline practice.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

