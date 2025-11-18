Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 class 12 PDF Download - The Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for the HBSE 12th Board Exams. These updated HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26, released as per the latest exam pattern, help students understand the marking scheme, important questions, and chapter-wise weightage. By practicing these HBSE 12th Model Papers 2025-26 with Answers, students can boost their confidence, improve speed and accuracy, and score higher in the final board exams. Designed strictly according to the revised HBSE syllabus 2025-26, these model papers are available for all major subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, and more. Students looking for HBSE 12th Question Paper 2025-26 PDF Download can rely on these papers to enhance their exam preparation effectively.
HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12
Accountancy (Model Paper)
Accountancy (Marking Scheme)
Agriculture (Model Paper)
Agriculture (Marking Scheme)
Biology (Model Paper)
Biology (Marking Scheme)
Business Study (Model Paper)
Business Study (Marking Scheme)
Biotechnology (Model Paper)
Biotechnology (Marking Scheme)
Chemistry (Model Paper)
Chemistry (Marking Scheme)
Dance (Model Paper)
Dance (Marking Scheme)
Economics (Model Paper)
Economics (Marking Scheme)
Computer Science (Model Paper)
Computer Science (Marking Scheme)
English Elective (Model Paper)
English Elective (Marking Scheme)
English Core (Model Paper)
English Core (Marking Scheme)
English Special (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)
Entrepreneurship (Model Paper)
Entrepreneurship (Marking Scheme)
Fine Arts (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)
Geography (Model Paper)
Geography (Marking Scheme)
Home Science (Model Paper)
Home Science (Marking Scheme)
Hindi Core (Model Paper)
Hindi Core (Marking Scheme)
Hindi Elective (Model Paper)
Hindi Elective (Marking Scheme)
History (Model Paper)
History (Marking Scheme)
Maths (Model Paper)
Maths (Marking Scheme)
Military Science (Model Paper)
Military Science (Marking Scheme)
Music Hindustani (Instrumental)
Music Hindustani (Instrumental-Percussion)
Music Hindustani (Vocal)
OSS Hindi (Model Paper)
OSS Hindi (Marking Scheme)
OSS English (Model Paper & Marking Scheme)
Philosophy (Model Paper)
Philosophy (Marking Scheme)
Political Science ( Marking Scheme)
Political Science (Model Paper)
Public Administration (Model Paper)
Public Administration (Marking Scheme)
Punjabi (Model Paper)
Punjabi (Marking Scheme)
Psychology (Model Paper)
Psychology (Marking Scheme)
Physics (Model Paper)
Physics (Marking Scheme)
Physical Education (Model Paper)
Physical Education (Marking Scheme)
Sociology (Model Paper)
Sociology (Marking Scheme)
Sanskrit (Model Paper)
Sanskrit (Marking Scheme)
Urdu (Model Paper)
Urdu (Marking Scheme)
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?
-
Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.
-
On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”.
-
Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”.
-
From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Maths, Physics etc.).
-
Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.Save/print it for offline practice.
