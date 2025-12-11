HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2026: - Preparing for the BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Biology Exam 2026 becomes much easier when students practice with the latest Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2026. These model papers are designed according to the updated exam pattern and syllabus released by HBSE, helping students understand question trends, important chapters, and the marking scheme. By solving these papers regularly, students can boost accuracy, improve time management, and build confidence for the final board exam.
The HBSE 12th Biology Model Paper 2026 also gives students a clear idea of expected question formats—MCQs, short answers, and long answer descriptive questions. Practicing these helps students evaluate their preparation level, identify weak areas, and strengthen conceptual understanding. For students aiming to score high in Biology, these model papers serve as an essential tool for smart and effective exam preparation.
BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2026 – Overview Table
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Type
|
Board Examination
|
Model Paper Format
|
MCQs, Short Answers, Long Answers
|
Total Marks
|
70 (Theory) + 30 (Practical)
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Syllabus Coverage
|
Based on updated HBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus
|
Purpose of Model Paper
|
Understanding exam pattern, improving speed & accuracy
|
Availability
|
PDF format (official & practice sets)
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate to High
HBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper PDF Download
Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 -26 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.
|
General Instructions:
(i) All questions are compulsory.
(ii) Write the correct option in objective type questions.
(iii) Marks of each question are indicated against it.
1. What is ploidy of perisperm?
a) Haploid
b) Diploid
c) Triploid
d) None of these
2.Which hypothalamic hormone is involved in parturition?
a) relaxin
b) prolactin
c) oxytocin
d) All of the above
3.Which of the following is not a dominant trait in Mendels’s experiments?
a) Green pod
b) Green seed
c) Axial flower
d) Round seed
4.How many hydrogen bonds are found between adenine and guanine in a double helix DNA?
a) 2
b) 3
c) 5
d) 0
5.Which of the following disease’s patient can be easily infected by Toxoplasma?
a) Cancer
b) AIDS
c) Malaria
d) Dengue
6.Which of the following is not produced by fermentation?
a) Curd
b) Swiss cheese
c) Dosa
d) Beer
7.Which enzyme recognizes a specific palindromic nucleotide sequence?
a) Exonuclease
b) Chitinase
c) Cellulase
d) None of these
8. Which of the following terms is denoted by ‘N’?
a) Natality
b) Deaths
c) Population density
d) None of these
For complete HBSE Class 12th Biology Sample Paper 2025-26 students can check HBSE Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2026 PDF given here.
HBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme
The HBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.
HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025 26 Biology
The HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?
-
Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.
-
On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”.
-
Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”.
-
From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Biology, Biology).
-
Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.
-
Save/print it for offline practice.
How to Use BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2026 Effectively
1. Understand the Exam Pattern First
Before solving the model paper, quickly review:
-
Question types: MCQs, Very Short, Short, Long Answers
-
Marks distribution
-
Unit-wise weightage
This helps you approach the paper strategically.
2. Start With a Time-Bound Practice
Treat the model paper like the actual exam:
-
Set a 3-hour timer
-
Attempt all questions without breaks
This builds speed, accuracy, and exam stamina.
3. Analyze Your Answers
After completing the paper:
-
Compare answers with solutions (if available)
-
Identify your weak chapters
-
Note down frequently wrong question types (MCQs, diagrams, definitions)
4. Strengthen Weak Chapters
Go back to the NCERT textbook and revise:
-
Diagrams
-
Key terms and definitions
-
Important processes
Model papers help highlight the chapters needing revision.
5. Practice Diagrams Daily
Biology diagrams carry high value.
Practice important ones like:
-
Human heart
-
Nephron
-
DNA structure
-
Reproductive system
Clear, labeled diagrams improve overall marks.
6. Revise Previous Year Questions
After model papers, solve at least 5 previous-year Biology papers.
This helps you understand:
-
Repeated questions
-
Important chapters
-
Actual difficulty level
7. Make Short Notes
Prepare quick revision notes for:
-
Life processes
-
Genetics
-
Ecology
-
Reproduction
Use these notes before the exam and while practicing model papers.
8. Improve Writing Quality
For long answers:
-
Write in points
-
Include diagrams
-
Keep answers structured and neat
-
Add examples where required
Good presentation can boost marks significantly.
9. Take Multiple Model Papers
Try solving:
-
HBSE official model papers
-
School-issued sample papers
-
Guess papers (optional)
More practice = more confidence.
10. Revise Frequently
Use the last few days before the exam to revise:
-
Biology formulas
-
Definitions
-
Labelled diagrams
-
NCERT in-text and end-exercise questions
