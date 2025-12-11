HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

General Instructions: (i) All questions are compulsory. (ii) Write the correct option in objective type questions. (iii) Marks of each question are indicated against it. 1. What is ploidy of perisperm? a) Haploid b) Diploid c) Triploid d) None of these 2.Which hypothalamic hormone is involved in parturition? a) relaxin b) prolactin c) oxytocin d) All of the above 3.Which of the following is not a dominant trait in Mendels’s experiments? a) Green pod b) Green seed c) Axial flower d) Round seed 4.How many hydrogen bonds are found between adenine and guanine in a double helix DNA? a) 2 b) 3 c) 5 d) 0 5.Which of the following disease’s patient can be easily infected by Toxoplasma? a) Cancer b) AIDS c) Malaria d) Dengue 6.Which of the following is not produced by fermentation? a) Curd b) Swiss cheese c) Dosa d) Beer 7.Which enzyme recognizes a specific palindromic nucleotide sequence? a) Exonuclease b) Chitinase c) Cellulase d) None of these 8. Which of the following terms is denoted by ‘N’? a) Natality b) Deaths c) Population density d) None of these