Assam Police Constable Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

Assam Police Constable Salary 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, finalises the salary for Assam Police Constables based on government rules. Candidates selected for this post receive a stable job, a decent salary package, and several additional benefits. The monthly salary for an Assam Police Constable falls between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 60,500, along with a grade pay of Rs. 5,600 under Pay Band 2. Apart from the basic pay, selected candidates are also eligible for multiple allowances as per government norms. Therefore, it is important for applicants to check the complete salary details and job responsibilities beforehand to avoid any confusion during the recruitment process. This article has explained the Assam Police Constable salary, including the in-hand salary, allowances, promotions, and career growth opportunities.

Assam Police Constable Salary 2026 The Assam Police Constable Salary for 2026 is fixed under the 7th Pay Commission rules. A Constable receives a basic pay of ₹14,000 along with a grade pay of ₹5,600. They also receive allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Medical Allowance. The monthly salary becomes attractive and stable. The pay scale for this post is ₹14,000 to ₹60,500, depending on experience and years of service. The salary structure is updated from time to time to ensure that Constables receive fair compensation for their hard work and responsibilities. Assam Police Constable Salary Structure 2026 The Assam Police Constable salary structure includes basic pay, grade pay, and several allowances. Candidates can check the details of the Assam Police Constable Salary in 2026 in the table below.

Component Details Basic Pay ₹14,000 per month Grade Pay ₹5,600 Pay Scale ₹14,000 – ₹60,500 Allowances DA, HRA, Medical Allowance, Uniform Allowance, etc. Salary Type Monthly Government Pay Pay Commission 7th CPC Assam Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2026 The in-hand Assam Police Constable Salary includes basic pay, ₹14,000 per month, and all applicable allowances. The final amount that a Constable receives every month becomes much higher than the basic pay after adding DA, HRA, and other benefits. Deductions such as provident fund and insurance are minimal. The in-hand salary remains competitive. This amount can increase with experience, promotions, and yearly revisions. Also Check: Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026 Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026

Assam Police Constable Perks and Allowances Constables receive several allowances in addition to their salary, which support their daily needs and work requirements. These benefits help them manage living expenses and stay financially stable throughout their service. The following are the perks and allowances for the Assam Police Constables: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Allowance

Travel Allowance (TA)

Uniform Allowance

Ration Allowance

Risk/Hardship Allowance Assam Police Constable Job Profile The role of a Constable includes important duties that help maintain law and order in the state. They serve as frontline officers and take part in various daily operations. The following are the key responsibilities: Maintaining law and order: Constables ensure safety in public places and help prevent any unlawful activities.

Patrolling areas: Regular patrolling reduces crime and keeps a check on suspicious activities.

Assisting senior officers: Constables support officers in investigations, documentation, and field duties.

Traffic control: They manage vehicles during rush hours, festivals, and emergencies to ensure smooth movement.

Crowd management: Constables play a crucial role during public gatherings, rallies, or disaster situations.

Community support: They build trust with local people and help resolve minor disputes.