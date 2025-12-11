UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

UK Board has released the Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 detailing the essential curriculum for students transitioning to senior secondary science. This syllabus, a critical resource for Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) students, is structured into 10 Units and 14 Chapters, with a focus on building a strong foundation in classical mechanics (Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Gravitation), properties of matter (Solids, Fluids), and thermal physics (Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory). Students must note the 70-mark theory paper allocation, with 23 marks dedicated to Units I, II, and III (Physical World, Kinematics, Laws of Motion), making them the highest-weighted sections for exam preparation and high-scoring potential. This comprehensive curriculum prepares students not only for the Class 12 Board exams but also for competitive entrances like JEE and NEET.

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 11 Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Physics Subject Code 129 Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Total Marks 100 Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects UBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 Unit Chapters Allocated Marks Unit-I Physical World and Measurement 23 Chapter-1: Units and Measurements Unit-II Kinematics Chapter-2: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter-3: Motion in a Plane Unit-III Laws of Motion Chapter-4: Laws of Motion Unit-IV Work, Energy and Power 17 Chapter-5: Work, Energy and Power Unit-V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter-6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Unit-VI Gravitation Chapter-7: Gravitation Unit-VII Properties of Bulk Matter 20 Chapter-8: Mechanical Properties of Solids Chapter-9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Chapter-10: Thermal Properties of Matter Unit-VIII Thermodynamics Chapter-11: Thermodynamics Unit-IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 10 Chapter-12: Kinetic Theory Unit-X Oscillations and Waves Chapter-13: Oscillations Chapter-14: Waves Total 70

Unit I: Physical World and Measurements Chapter–1: Units and Measurements Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures, Determining the uncertainty in result. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications. Unit II: Kinematics Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line Frame of reference, Motion in a straight line, Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and non- uniform motion, average speed and average velocity and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical and calculus treatment). Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit III: Laws of Motion Chapter–4: Laws of Motion Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road). Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power Chapter– 5: Work, Energy and Power Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work- energy theorem, power. Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and Centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod. Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions. Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). Unit VI: Gravitation Chapter – 7: Gravitation Kepler's laws of planetary motion, universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape speed, orbital velocity of a satellite, energy of an orbiting satellite.

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids: elasticity, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only), Poisson's ratio; elastic energy. Application of elastic behavior of materials (qualitative idea only). Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its simple applications (Torricelli's law and Dynamic lift). Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wein's displacement Law, Stefan's law. Unit VIII: Thermodynamics Chapter–11: Thermodynamics Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, Second law of thermodynamics: Thermodynamic state variable and equation of state. Change of condition of gaseous state - isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes. Unit IX: Behavior of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases