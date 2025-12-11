EMRS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 11, 2025, 15:09 IST

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Physics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UK Board has released the Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 detailing the essential curriculum for students transitioning to senior secondary science. This syllabus, a critical resource for Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) students, is structured into 10 Units and 14 Chapters, with a focus on building a strong foundation in classical mechanics (Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Gravitation), properties of matter (Solids, Fluids), and thermal physics (Thermodynamics, Kinetic Theory). Students must note the 70-mark theory paper allocation, with 23 marks dedicated to Units I, II, and III (Physical World, Kinematics, Laws of Motion), making them the highest-weighted sections for exam preparation and high-scoring potential. This comprehensive curriculum prepares students not only for the Class 12 Board exams but also for competitive entrances like JEE and NEET.

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Physics

Subject Code

129

Theory Marks

70

Practical Marks

30

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

Unit

Chapters

Allocated Marks

Unit-I

Physical World and Measurement

23
 

Chapter-1: Units and Measurements

  

Unit-II

Kinematics

  
 

Chapter-2: Motion in a Straight Line

  
 

Chapter-3: Motion in a Plane

  

Unit-III

Laws of Motion

  
 

Chapter-4: Laws of Motion

  

Unit-IV

Work, Energy and Power

17
 

Chapter-5: Work, Energy and Power

  

Unit-V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

  
 

Chapter-6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

  

Unit-VI

Gravitation

  
 

Chapter-7: Gravitation

  

Unit-VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

20
 

Chapter-8: Mechanical Properties of Solids

  
 

Chapter-9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

  
 

Chapter-10: Thermal Properties of Matter

  

Unit-VIII

Thermodynamics

  
 

Chapter-11: Thermodynamics

  

Unit-IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

10
 

Chapter-12: Kinetic Theory

  

Unit-X

Oscillations and Waves

  
 

Chapter-13: Oscillations

  
 

Chapter-14: Waves

  

Total

  

70

Unit I: Physical World and Measurements 

Chapter–1: Units and Measurements 

Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures, Determining the uncertainty in result. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications. 

Unit II: Kinematics 

Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line 

Frame of reference, Motion in a straight line, Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and non- uniform motion, average speed and average velocity and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical and calculus treatment). 

Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane 

Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion, uniform circular motion. 

Unit III: Laws of Motion 

Chapter–4: Laws of Motion 

Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road). 

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power 

Chapter– 5: Work, Energy and Power 

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work- energy theorem, power. Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: non-conservative forces, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions. 

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 

Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational 

Motion Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and Centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod. Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions. Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). 

Unit VI: Gravitation 

Chapter – 7: Gravitation 

Kepler's laws of planetary motion, universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape speed, orbital velocity of a satellite, energy of an orbiting satellite. 

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter 

Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids: 

elasticity, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only), Poisson's ratio; elastic energy. Application of elastic behavior of materials (qualitative idea only). 

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids 

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its simple applications (Torricelli's law and Dynamic lift). Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise. 

Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter 

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation, Wein's displacement Law, Stefan's law. 

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics 

Chapter–11: Thermodynamics 

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, Second law of thermodynamics: Thermodynamic state variable and equation of state. Change of condition of gaseous state - isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes. 

Unit IX: Behavior of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 

Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom; law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number. 5 

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves 

Chapter–13: Oscillations 

Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions and their applications. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M), uniform circular motion and its equations of motion; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period. 

Chapter–14: Waves 

Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats. 

UK Board Class 11 Physics Prescribed Books 2026

1. Physics Part-I, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT 

2. Physics Part-II, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT 

3. Laboratory Manual of Physics, Class XI Published by NCERT 

4. The list of other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also) 

UK Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News