AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 3, 2025, 10:54 IST

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 11 Sociology syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, which offers students an engaging and critical introduction to the disciplined study of society, culture, and human relationships. This subject is designed to help learners reflect on what they observe in everyday life and develop a constructive, analytical attitude towards a changing society.

Course Structure and Components

The curriculum is structured for a total of 100 marks, split between theory and internal assessment:

  • Theory (80 Marks): This written examination is divided into two parts, each carrying a weightage of 40 marks.

  • Project Work (20 Marks): This includes a compulsory project and viva based on the project work, encouraging students to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment.

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Sociology

Subject Code

123

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26

Time: 3 Hours

Theory One Paper

Max. Marks: 80

Unit A

Introducing Sociology

Marks

1. Sociology, Society and its relationship with other Social Science Disciplines

10

  

2. Terms, concepts and their use in Sociology

10

  

3. Understanding Social Institutions

12

  

4. Culture and Socialization

12

  

Total

44

  

Unit B

Understanding Society

  Marks

7. Social Change and Social order in Rural and Urban Society

12

  

9. Introducing Western Sociologists

12

  

10. Indian Sociologists

12

  

Total

36

  

Total

80

  

Project Work

20

  

 A. INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY 44 Marks

Unit 1 Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social Sciences 

Introducing Society: Individuals and collectivities. 

Pluralities and Inequalities among societies. 

Introducing Sociology: Emergence. Nature and Scope. Relationship with other Social Science disciplines 

Unit 2 Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology 

Social Groups and Society 

Social Stratification Status and Role 

Society & Social Control 

Unit 3 Understanding Social Institutions 

Family, Marriage and Kinship 

Work & Economic Life 

Political Institutions 

Religion as a Social Institution 

Education as a Social Institution 

Unit 4 Culture and Socialization 

Defining Culture 

Dimensions of Culture 

Socialization 

Agencies of Socialisation &Sociology

B. UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY 36 Marks

Unit 7 Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban Society 

Social Change: Types, Causes and Consequences 

Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law; Contestation, Crime and Violence 

Concepts: Village, Town and City 

Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas 

Unit 9 Introducing Western Sociologists 

The Context of Sociology 

Karl Marx on Class Conflict 

Emile Durkheim: Division of Labour in society 

Max Weber: Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Type & Bureaucracy   

Unit 10 Indian Sociologists 

G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race 

D.P. Mukherjee on Tradition and Change 

A.R. Desai on the State 

M.N. Srinivas on the Village   

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Practical Syllabus 2026

Topics

Marks

A. Project

  

1. Introduction -2 Marks 

2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks 

3. Research Question – 2 Marks 

4. Methodology – 2 Marks 

5. Data Analysis – 2 Marks 

6. Conclusion – 2 Marks 

7. Viva– 3 Marks

15

B. Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

20

UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News