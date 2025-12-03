UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 11 Sociology syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, which offers students an engaging and critical introduction to the disciplined study of society, culture, and human relationships. This subject is designed to help learners reflect on what they observe in everyday life and develop a constructive, analytical attitude towards a changing society.
Course Structure and Components
The curriculum is structured for a total of 100 marks, split between theory and internal assessment:
-
Theory (80 Marks): This written examination is divided into two parts, each carrying a weightage of 40 marks.
-
Project Work (20 Marks): This includes a compulsory project and viva based on the project work, encouraging students to relate classroom teaching to their outside environment.
UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Sociology
|
Subject Code
|
123
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
UBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26
|
Time: 3 Hours
|
Theory One Paper
|
Max. Marks: 80
|
Unit A
|
Introducing Sociology
|
Marks
|
1. Sociology, Society and its relationship with other Social Science Disciplines
|
10
|
2. Terms, concepts and their use in Sociology
|
10
|
3. Understanding Social Institutions
|
12
|
4. Culture and Socialization
|
12
|
Total
|
44
|
Unit B
|
Understanding Society
|Marks
|
7. Social Change and Social order in Rural and Urban Society
|
12
|
9. Introducing Western Sociologists
|
12
|
10. Indian Sociologists
|
12
|
Total
|
36
|
Total
|
80
|
Project Work
|
20
A. INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY 44 Marks
Unit 1 Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social Sciences
Introducing Society: Individuals and collectivities.
Pluralities and Inequalities among societies.
Introducing Sociology: Emergence. Nature and Scope. Relationship with other Social Science disciplines
Unit 2 Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology
Social Groups and Society
Social Stratification Status and Role
Society & Social Control
Unit 3 Understanding Social Institutions
Family, Marriage and Kinship
Work & Economic Life
Political Institutions
Religion as a Social Institution
Education as a Social Institution
Unit 4 Culture and Socialization
Defining Culture
Dimensions of Culture
Socialization
Agencies of Socialisation &Sociology
B. UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY 36 Marks
Unit 7 Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban Society
Social Change: Types, Causes and Consequences
Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law; Contestation, Crime and Violence
Concepts: Village, Town and City
Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas
Unit 9 Introducing Western Sociologists
The Context of Sociology
Karl Marx on Class Conflict
Emile Durkheim: Division of Labour in society
Max Weber: Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Type & Bureaucracy
Unit 10 Indian Sociologists
G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race
D.P. Mukherjee on Tradition and Change
A.R. Desai on the State
M.N. Srinivas on the Village
UK Board Class 11 Sociology Practical Syllabus 2026
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
A. Project
|
1. Introduction -2 Marks
2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks
3. Research Question – 2 Marks
4. Methodology – 2 Marks
5. Data Analysis – 2 Marks
6. Conclusion – 2 Marks
7. Viva– 3 Marks
|
15
|
B. Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
