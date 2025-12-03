UK Board Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 11 Sociology syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, which offers students an engaging and critical introduction to the disciplined study of society, culture, and human relationships. This subject is designed to help learners reflect on what they observe in everyday life and develop a constructive, analytical attitude towards a changing society.

Course Structure and Components

The curriculum is structured for a total of 100 marks, split between theory and internal assessment: