UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 Geography syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students starting their intermediate studies, aiming to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the subject.
The new curriculum is designed to balance the foundational knowledge of Physical Geography with an in-depth study of India's diverse environment. It covers core units from Fundamentals of Physical Geography (including the Earth, Climate, and Landforms) and India: Physical Environment (focusing on Physiography, Drainage, and Climate).
Students will prepare for a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical examination, which includes project work and viva voce. Download the complete 2025-26 syllabus PDF today to understand the chapter-wise weightage and structure, ensuring you are fully prepared for the upcoming session!
UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Geography
|
Subject Code
|
110
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
30
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Book- Fundamentals of Physical Geography
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
Unit-I
|
Geography as a Discipline
|
3
|
1
|
Geography As a Discipline
|
Unit II
|
The Earth
|
9
|
2
|
The Origin and Evolution of the Earth
|
3
|
Interior of the Earth
|
4
|
Distribution of Oceans and Continents
|
Unit. III
|
Landforms
|
6
|
5
|
Geomorphic Processes
|
6
|
Landform and their Evolution
|
Unit-IV
|
Climate
|
8
|
7
|
Composition and Structure of Atmosphere
|
8
|
Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
|
9
|
Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
|
10
|
Water in the Atmosphere
|
11
|
World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of project and presentation)
|
Unit-V
|
Water (Oceans)
|
4
|
12
|
Water (Oceans)
|
13
|
Movements of Ocean Water
|
Unit VI
|
Life on the Earth
|
14
|
Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
|
Map Work
|
5
|
Total
|
35
Book-India Physical Environment
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
Unit I
|
Introduction
|
5
|
1
|
India - Location
|
Unit II
|
Physiography
|
13
|
2
|
Structure and Physiography
|
3
|
Drainage System
|
Unit III
|
Climate Vegetation and Soil
|
12
|
4
|
Climate
|
5
|
Natural Vegetation
|
Unit-IV
|
Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management
|
6
|
Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of Projects and Presentation)
|
Map
|
5
|
Total
|
35
UK Board Class 11 Geography Practical Syllabus 2026
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
1
|
Introduction to Maps
|
03
|
2
|
Map Scale
|
03
|
3
|
Map Projections
|
03
|
4
|
Latitude Longitude and Time
|
04
|
4
|
Topographical Maps
|
04
|
5
|
Introduction to Remote Sensing
|
03
|
Viva Voice
|
02
|
Practical File
|
03
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
05
|
Total
|
30
|
UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Prescribed Books:
1.Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT
2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT
3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT
