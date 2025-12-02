Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 2, 2025, 12:22 IST

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Geography Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 Geography syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students starting their intermediate studies, aiming to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the subject.

The new curriculum is designed to balance the foundational knowledge of Physical Geography with an in-depth study of India's diverse environment. It covers core units from Fundamentals of Physical Geography (including the Earth, Climate, and Landforms) and India: Physical Environment (focusing on Physiography, Drainage, and Climate).

Students will prepare for a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical examination, which includes project work and viva voce. Download the complete 2025-26 syllabus PDF today to understand the chapter-wise weightage and structure, ensuring you are fully prepared for the upcoming session!

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Geography

Subject Code

110

Theory Marks

70

Practical Marks

30

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

Book- Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Unit

Chapter

Chapter Name

Weightage

Unit-I

  

Geography as a Discipline

3
 

1

Geography As a Discipline

  

Unit II

  

The Earth

9
 

2

The Origin and Evolution of the Earth

  
 

3

Interior of the Earth

  
 

4

Distribution of Oceans and Continents

  

Unit. III

  

Landforms

6
 

5

Geomorphic Processes

  
 

6

Landform and their Evolution

  

Unit-IV

  

Climate

8
 

7

Composition and Structure of Atmosphere

  
 

8

Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature

  
 

9

Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems

  
 

10

Water in the Atmosphere

  
 

11

World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of project and presentation)

  

Unit-V

  

Water (Oceans)

4
 

12

Water (Oceans)

  
 

13

Movements of Ocean Water

  

Unit VI

  

Life on the Earth

  
 

14

Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)

  
   

Map Work

5
   

Total

35

Book-India Physical Environment 

Unit

Chapter

Chapter Name

Weightage

Unit I

  

Introduction

5
 

1

India - Location

  

Unit II

  

Physiography

13
 

2

Structure and Physiography

  
 

3

Drainage System

  

Unit III

  

Climate Vegetation and Soil

12
 

4

Climate

  
 

5

Natural Vegetation

  

Unit-IV

  

Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management

  
 

6

Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of Projects and Presentation)

  
   

Map

5
   

Total

35

UK Board Class 11 Geography Practical Syllabus 2026

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Introduction to Maps

03

2

Map Scale

03

3

Map Projections

03

4

Latitude Longitude and Time

04

4

Topographical Maps

04

5

Introduction to Remote Sensing

03
 

Viva Voice

02
 

Practical File

03
 

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

05
 

Total

30

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Prescribed Books: 

1.Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT 

2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT 

3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT  

Also Check:

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News