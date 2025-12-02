UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 Geography syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This is a crucial update for all students starting their intermediate studies, aiming to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the subject.

The new curriculum is designed to balance the foundational knowledge of Physical Geography with an in-depth study of India's diverse environment. It covers core units from Fundamentals of Physical Geography (including the Earth, Climate, and Landforms) and India: Physical Environment (focusing on Physiography, Drainage, and Climate).

Students will prepare for a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical examination, which includes project work and viva voce. Download the complete 2025-26 syllabus PDF today to understand the chapter-wise weightage and structure, ensuring you are fully prepared for the upcoming session!