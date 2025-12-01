Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result Date Announced, Download Scorecard at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Steps to download here

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 on December 2, 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Exam 2025 was conducted in July 2025 across the state. The result for the Rajasthan Grade 3 Exam 2025 will get released in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next phase of the recruitment process.
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 Date
The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 date is out; as per the recent update, the result can be released on December 2, 2025. Along with the result, the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 cutoff will also get released. Check the official update below
जी बेटा, Lib result का 2 दिसंबर का प्लान है और पूरा प्रयास है। Best wishes! https://t.co/tHNdt2D0hZ— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) November 28, 2025
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Lib Grade 3 Result for Secondary & Sanskrit Education Departments can be released on December 2, 2025, shortlisting the candidates for document verification. Check the table below for Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Librarian Grade III
|
Advertisement Number
|
18/2024
|
Total Vacancies
|
548 (Secondary & Sanskrit Education Departments)
|
Exam Date
|
27th July 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
2nd December 2025 (Expected)
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Next Stage
|
Document Verification
How to Check Rajasthan Grade 3 Result 2025?
Candidates will be able to check the Lib Grade 3 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the result from the official website.
- Visit the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Result button
- Now click on “Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025” link
- Result PDF will open up
- Press Ctrl + F to search your roll number
- Save and print the result pdf for future reference.
