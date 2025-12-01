Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result Date Announced, Download Scorecard at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Steps to download here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 1, 2025, 13:16 IST

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 is expected on December 2 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF, check roll numbers, category‑wise cut‑off marks, and merit list for next stage document verification of 548 vacancies in Secondary & Sanskrit Education Departments.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Lib Grade 3 Result 2025
Rajasthan Lib Grade 3 Result 2025

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 on December 2, 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Exam 2025 was conducted in July 2025 across the state. The result for the Rajasthan Grade 3 Exam 2025 will get released in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next phase of the recruitment process.

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 Date

The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 date is out; as per the recent update, the result can be released on December 2, 2025. Along with the result, the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 cutoff will also get released. Check the official update below

 

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Lib Grade 3 Result for Secondary & Sanskrit Education Departments can be released on December 2, 2025, shortlisting the candidates for document verification. Check the table below for Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Librarian Grade III

Advertisement Number

18/2024

Total Vacancies

548 (Secondary & Sanskrit Education Departments)

Exam Date

27th July 2025

Result Release Date

2nd December 2025 (Expected)

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Next Stage

Document Verification

How to Check Rajasthan Grade 3 Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to check the Lib Grade 3 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the result from the official website.

  • Visit the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Result button
  • Now click on “Librarian Grade 3 Result 2025” link
  • Result PDF will open up
  • Press Ctrl + F to search your roll number
  • Save and print the result pdf for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News