Jharkhand School Holidays in December 2025 - Check Complete list of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Jharkhand School Holiday in December 2025 - December brings a shift in the academic schedule for schools across Jharkhand as winter gradually sets in. With dropping temperatures and year-end festivities approaching, students eagerly wait for holidays and breaks that offer them time to relax away from classrooms. Traditionally, schools in Jharkhand observe a short winter vacation toward the end of the month, while Christmas on 25 December remains a fixed holiday for most institutions.

While the first half of December usually continues with regular classes and exams, the final week often transitions into festive breaks. This makes December a balanced month part academic, part holiday giving students the perfect blend of study time and celebration. This article highlights key December school holidays 2025, expected school closures, and important updates for students and parents in Jharkhand.