Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1383 Group B & C Posts Under CRE; Last Date Tomorrow

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 1, 2025, 13:46 IST

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is soon going to close the application portal for the Group B and C posts on 02nd December 2025. Candidates must hurry up and apply for 1,383 posts at aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the details regarding the AIIMS Recruitment 2025 in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIIMS CRE 2025 Application Last Date
AIIMS CRE 2025 Application Last Date

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: AIIMS, New Delhi is going to conduct the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025 on 22-24 December 2025. The application process for CRE is still ongoing with the last date to apply being 02nd December.
The online application window opened on 14 November 2025 and closes on 02 December 2025 (05:00 pm). The candidates who are eligible and interested must apply fast to avoid last minute issues.

AIIMS CRE 2025 Group B and C Application Last Date 

Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIIMS CRE for Group B and C posts must promptly take action and apply as soon as possible. The last date to apply for the AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 is 02nd December 2025 (till 05:00 pm).

AIIMS CRE 2025 Overview

The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-4 is a special-purpose recruitment initiative aimed at enabling timely appointments to various regular Non-Faculty Group B and Group C posts across participating. Check the AIIMS CRE 2025 overview here:

Particulars

Details

Organising Body

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi

Exam Name

Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025

Cadre

Group B & Group C (Non-Faculty posts)

Total Vacancies

1,383 Posts

Application Window

14 November 2025 to 02 December 2025 (5:00 PM)

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Tentative Exam Date (CBT)

22-24 December 2025

Official Website

aiimsexams.ac.in

How to Apply for AIIMS CRE 2025

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for AIIMS CRE 2025.

  • Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • Go to the “Recruitments” section and select the Common Recruitment Examination link.

  • You will be redirected to the CRE advertisement page.

  • Select the CRE-4 2025 and click on View Details.

  • If you are new then create an account by registering using a valid Email ID and Mobile Number.

  • Then click on “Login to Apply” and fill the application form with all the required details.

  • Upload required documents in prescribed format such as photograph, signature, educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable), etc.

  • Pay the application fee as applicable.

  • Review and verify all entries; submit the form; download/print the confirmation for future reference. 

Direct Link to Apply for AIIMS CRE 2025

Those who are eligible and interested in applying for the AIIMS CRE for Group  and C posts across various participating All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies can visit the official website of AIIMS or they can directly apply though the link provided below.

Apply for AIIMS CRE 2025 HERE

AIIMS CRE 2025 Application Fee

Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate. Application fee, once remitted, shall not be refunded under any circumstances even if rejection of application due to ineligible for that applied post.

Category

Fee

General / OBC

₹ 3,000

SC / ST / EWS

₹ 2,400

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)

Exempt / Nil

Application Fees of SC/ST candidates who appear in the Examination will be refunded in their source (debited) account after the declaration of results in due course of time.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News