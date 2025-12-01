AIIMS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1383 Group B & C Posts Under CRE; Last Date Tomorrow

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: AIIMS, New Delhi is going to conduct the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025 on 22-24 December 2025. The application process for CRE is still ongoing with the last date to apply being 02nd December.

The online application window opened on 14 November 2025 and closes on 02 December 2025 (05:00 pm). The candidates who are eligible and interested must apply fast to avoid last minute issues.

AIIMS CRE 2025 Group B and C Application Last Date

Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIIMS CRE for Group B and C posts must promptly take action and apply as soon as possible. The last date to apply for the AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 is 02nd December 2025 (till 05:00 pm).

AIIMS CRE 2025 Overview

The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-4 is a special-purpose recruitment initiative aimed at enabling timely appointments to various regular Non-Faculty Group B and Group C posts across participating. Check the AIIMS CRE 2025 overview here: