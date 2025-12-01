AIIMS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1383 Group B & C Posts Under CRE; Last Date Tomorrow

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: AIIMS, New Delhi is going to conduct the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025 on 22-24 December 2025. The application process for CRE is still ongoing with the last date to apply being 02nd December.
The online application window opened on 14 November 2025 and closes on 02 December 2025 (05:00 pm). The candidates who are eligible and interested must apply fast to avoid last minute issues.
AIIMS CRE 2025 Group B and C Application Last Date
Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIIMS CRE for Group B and C posts must promptly take action and apply as soon as possible. The last date to apply for the AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 is 02nd December 2025 (till 05:00 pm).
AIIMS CRE 2025 Overview
The Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-4 is a special-purpose recruitment initiative aimed at enabling timely appointments to various regular Non-Faculty Group B and Group C posts across participating. Check the AIIMS CRE 2025 overview here:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organising Body
|
AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi
|
Exam Name
|
Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025
|
Cadre
|
Group B & Group C (Non-Faculty posts)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,383 Posts
|
Application Window
|
14 November 2025 to 02 December 2025 (5:00 PM)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Tentative Exam Date (CBT)
|
22-24 December 2025
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
How to Apply for AIIMS CRE 2025
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for AIIMS CRE 2025.
-
Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.
-
Go to the “Recruitments” section and select the Common Recruitment Examination link.
-
You will be redirected to the CRE advertisement page.
-
Select the CRE-4 2025 and click on View Details.
-
If you are new then create an account by registering using a valid Email ID and Mobile Number.
-
Then click on “Login to Apply” and fill the application form with all the required details.
-
Upload required documents in prescribed format such as photograph, signature, educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable), etc.
-
Pay the application fee as applicable.
-
Review and verify all entries; submit the form; download/print the confirmation for future reference.
Direct Link to Apply for AIIMS CRE 2025
Those who are eligible and interested in applying for the AIIMS CRE for Group and C posts across various participating All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies can visit the official website of AIIMS or they can directly apply though the link provided below.
Apply for AIIMS CRE 2025 HERE
AIIMS CRE 2025 Application Fee
Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate. Application fee, once remitted, shall not be refunded under any circumstances even if rejection of application due to ineligible for that applied post.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General / OBC
|
₹ 3,000
|
SC / ST / EWS
|
₹ 2,400
|
PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability)
|
Exempt / Nil
Application Fees of SC/ST candidates who appear in the Examination will be refunded in their source (debited) account after the declaration of results in due course of time.
