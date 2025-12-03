Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2025: Rain Closures, Festival Break & Christmas Vacation

Tamil Nadu School Holidays 2025: December 2025 has turned into an unusual month for students and teachers in Tamil Nadu. The academic calendar has been disrupted due to Cyclone Ditwah–triggered heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and transport issues, resulting in sudden school holiday announcements in various districts.

However, it’s not all about weather disruptions. The state is also in a festive spirit with Karthigai Deepam, followed by Christmas holidays and half-yearly exam relief, making December 2025 packed with multiple off-days and unexpected breaks.

Check this article for complete district-wise school holiday updates, exam postponements, and the December academic calendar for Tamil Nadu.

Why Schools Are Closed in December 2025 in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing: