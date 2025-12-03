Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2025: Rain Closures, Festival Break & Christmas Vacation

Tamil Nadu School Holidays 2025: December 2025 has turned into an unusual month for students and teachers in Tamil Nadu. The academic calendar has been disrupted due to Cyclone Ditwah–triggered heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and transport issues, resulting in sudden school holiday announcements in various districts.
However, it’s not all about weather disruptions. The state is also in a festive spirit with Karthigai Deepam, followed by Christmas holidays and half-yearly exam relief, making December 2025 packed with multiple off-days and unexpected breaks.
Check this article for complete district-wise school holiday updates, exam postponements, and the December academic calendar for Tamil Nadu.
Why Schools Are Closed in December 2025 in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing:
- Heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah
- Widespread waterlogging in several districts
- Transport disruptions affecting student movement
Due to these conditions:
- Coaching centres and tuition institutes in rain-affected regions have shifted to online classes
- Semester-end college exams in Chennai and nearby areas have been postponed
- Teachers and staff have been asked to stay on standby to support civic authorities
Important: Students are advised to check SMS and WhatsApp alerts from schools for last-minute holiday updates.
Holiday Update Due to Cyclone Ditwah
The state government continues to monitor rain-hit regions. District administrations are issuing updates day-by-day to ensure student safety. Schools in several parts of Tamil Nadu may remain closed or shift to remote learning depending on weather conditions.
Karthigai Deepam Holiday in Tiruvannamalai District (December 3, 2025)
One of Tamil Nadu’s most iconic festivals, Karthigai Deepam, is celebrated with grandeur at the Annamalaiyar Temple.
Key Highlights of the Festival:
- Bharani Deepam lighting at 4:00 AM
- Mahadeepam atop Annamalai Hill (2,668 ft) at 6:00 PM
- Lakhs of devotees attending from across the state
Holiday Announcement
- Tiruvannamalai district: Schools and colleges closed on December 3
- December 13 (Saturday) declared a working day to compensate
Half-Yearly Exams & Christmas Holidays in December 2025
Tamil Nadu students will appear for Half-Yearly Exams from:
📅 December 10 to December 23, 2025
Once exams end, Christmas break begins immediately, giving students a refreshing festive vacation.
Total Holiday Calculation in December 2025
|
Holiday Type
|
Dates
|
Total Days
|
Weekends
|
Dec 6–7, 13–14, 20–21
|
6 days
|
Post-Exam Break (Christmas Holidays)
|
After Dec 23
|
8 days
|
Festival Leave + Rain Disruptions
|
District-specific
|
Varies
Schools & Colleges: What Students Should Do
Students are requested to:
- Stay updated via school SMS / WhatsApp circulars
- Check new exam timetables released by colleges
- Keep study materials handy if online classes are conducted due to weather
Quick Takeaways — Tamil Nadu December 2025 Holidays
- Rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah leads to school closures in several districts
- Exam postponements in Chennai and suburbs
- Karthigai Deepam: December 3 holiday in Tiruvannamalai district
- Half-yearly exams: Dec 10–23; followed by 8-day Christmas break
- Students enjoy 15+ days of total holidays in December!
As Tamil Nadu balances extreme weather with extreme celebrations, December 2025 becomes an eventful month for students. Regular school functioning will resume after the festival and holiday stretch, gearing up for the annual exams for the 2025-2026 academic session.
Stay connected for more live school holiday updates across Tamil Nadu!
