CSIR UGC NET June Certificate 2025 Released, Download PDF at csirnet.ntaonline.in

UGC NET CSIR Certificate 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link to download the UGC NET CSIR Certificate 2025 on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam can download their certificates by providing their application number and date of birth.

The CSIR certificate is an important document that candidates need for admissions in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor eligibility, and Ph.D. The CSIR NET e-certificate 2025 not only validates the qualification but also acts as proof of eligibility for fellowship grants, academic recruitment, and higher studies.

UGC NET CSIR Certificate 2025 Download Link

The UGC NET CSIR Certificate 2025 download link has been activated by NTA on its official website. Candidates who qualified for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 can now download their CSIR NET e‑certificate online. To download the certificate, candidates must visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in and click on the dedicated “Download Certificate” tab or they can click on the link provided below.