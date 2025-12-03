Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, Guidelines and Steps to Apply

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026: Delhi Education Department will begin the application process for Nursery, KG and Class 1 admissions for the 2026-27 academic year tomorrow, December 4, 2025. Parents who wish to participate in the admission round must visit the schools to submit the application form.

The last date for parents and guardians to submit the applications is December 27, 2025. It must be noted that the applications will be available at the respective schools only. Parents must make sure they submit the applications before the given deadline.

DoE Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: Official Notification - Click Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Age Limit

The following is the Age Limit prescribed for admissions. Parents must make sure they check the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications