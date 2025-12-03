Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, Guidelines and Steps to Apply

Key Points
- Applications for entry-level admissions at Delhi schools to begin tomorrow, December 4
- Parents must cross-check all eligibility criteria mentioned before submitting application
- Last day to submit applications is December 27
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026: Delhi Education Department will begin the application process for Nursery, KG and Class 1 admissions for the 2026-27 academic year tomorrow, December 4, 2025. Parents who wish to participate in the admission round must visit the schools to submit the application form.
The last date for parents and guardians to submit the applications is December 27, 2025. It must be noted that the applications will be available at the respective schools only. Parents must make sure they submit the applications before the given deadline.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Age Limit
The following is the Age Limit prescribed for admissions. Parents must make sure they check the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications
|
Class
|
Minimum & Maximum Age for Admission (As on 31st March, 2026, for the academic session 2026-27)
|
Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1)
|
3+ years up to 4 years
|
KG
|
4+ years up to 5 years
|
Class I
|
5+ years up to 6 years
As per the official notification issued, children admitted to nursery in the 2025-26 academic year will automatically move to KG in the 2026-27 academic year and to class 1 thereafter. Parents must make sure they adhere to the eligibility criteria strictly before applying for admission.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Schedule
Check the complete schedule for the Delhi Nursery Admissions here
|
Particulars
|
Time Schedule
|
Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at point No.7
|
November 28, 2025
|
Commencement of the admission process and availability of forms
|
December 4, 2025
|
Last date of submission of application forms in schools
|
December 27, 2025
|
Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats
|
January 9, 2026
|
Uploading marks (as per the points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats
|
January 16, 2026
|
The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under the points system)
|
January 23, 2026
|
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.
|
January 24 to February 3, 2026
|
The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including the Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under the points system)
|
February 9, 2026
|
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list.
|
February 10, 2026
|
Subsequent list of admissions, if any
|
February 16, 2026
|
Closure of the admission process
|
February 19, 2026
Documents Required for Application Process
Parents, when filling out the online application form, must make sure they have the following documents ready with them
- Valid Birth Certificate
- Passport-sized photographs of the child and parents
- Proof of residence - Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child), Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents, Voter lI-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents, Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child., Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents
