Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, Guidelines and Steps to Apply

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 3, 2025, 14:06 IST

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 begin tomorrow! Check complete eligibility criteria, age limits, required documents, guidelines, important dates, and step-by-step instructions to apply online for nursery admission in Delhi schools.

Key Points

  • Applications for entry-level admissions at Delhi schools to begin tomorrow, December 4
  • Parents must cross-check all eligibility criteria mentioned before submitting application
  • Last day to submit applications is December 27

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026: Delhi Education Department will begin the application process for Nursery, KG and Class 1 admissions for the 2026-27 academic year tomorrow, December 4, 2025. Parents who wish to participate in the admission round must visit the schools to submit the application form. 

The last date for parents and guardians to submit the applications is December 27, 2025. It must be noted that the applications will be available at the respective schools only. Parents must make sure they submit the applications before the given deadline. 

DoE Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: Official Notification - Click Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026 Age Limit

The following is the Age Limit prescribed for admissions. Parents must make sure they check the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications

Class

Minimum & Maximum Age for Admission (As on 31st March, 2026, for the academic session 2026-27)

Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1)

3+ years up to 4 years

KG

4+ years up to 5 years

Class I

5+ years up to 6 years

As per the official notification issued, children admitted to nursery in the 2025-26 academic year will automatically move to KG in the 2026-27 academic year and to class 1 thereafter. Parents must make sure they adhere to the eligibility criteria strictly before applying for admission. 

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the Delhi Nursery Admissions here

Particulars

Time Schedule

Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at point No.7

November 28, 2025

Commencement of the admission process and availability of forms

December 4, 2025

Last date of submission of application forms in schools

December 27, 2025

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats

January 9, 2026

Uploading marks (as per the points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats

January 16, 2026

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under the points system)

January 23, 2026

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.

January 24 to February 3, 2026 

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including the Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under the points system)

February 9, 2026

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list.

February 10, 2026

Subsequent list of admissions, if any

February 16, 2026 

Closure of the admission process

February 19, 2026 

Documents Required for Application Process

Parents, when filling out the online application form, must make sure they have the following documents ready with them

  • Valid Birth Certificate
  • Passport-sized photographs of the child and parents
  • Proof of residence - Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child), Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents, Voter lI-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents, Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child., Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents

