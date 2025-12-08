UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

KARTET Answer Key 2025
UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Economics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 Economics syllabus for the academic session 2025-26, serving as a vital guide for all students transitioning to the intermediate level. This course is designed to equip learners with the fundamental concepts and analytical skills necessary to understand both theoretical economics and the practical challenges of the Indian economy.

The syllabus is structured for a total of 100 marks, balancing theory, application, and project-based learning:

  • Theory (80 Marks): The written examination covers two core and distinct parts, each carrying a weightage of 40 marks.

  • Project Work & Internal Assessment (20 Marks): This component involves research, viva voce, and continuous unit testing, encouraging students to apply economic principles to real-world issues.

UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Economics

Subject Code

112

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

UBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

Units

  

Marks

Part A: Statistics for Economics

  

40

1

Introduction

15

2

Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data

  

3

Statistical Tools and Interpretation

25
 

Total

40

Part B: Indian Economic Development

  

40

4

  • Development Policies and Experience (1947-90)

  • Economic Reforms since 1991

12

5

Current Challenges facing Indian Economy

20

6

Development experience of India-A comparison with neighbours

08
 

Total

40
 

Grand Total

80

Part A: Statistics for Economics 

Unit 1: Introduction What is Economics? Meaning, scope, functions and importance of statistics in Economics 

Unit 2: Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data Collection of data - sources of data - primary and secondary; how basic data is collected with concepts of Sampling; methods of collecting data; some important sources of secondary data: Census of India and National Sample Survey Organisation. 

Organisation of Data: Meaning and types of variables; Frequency Distribution. Presentation of Data: Tabular Presentation and Diagrammatic Presentation of Data: (i) Geometric forms (bar diagrams and pie diagrams), (ii) Frequency diagrams (histogram, polygon and Ogive) and (iii) Arithmetic line graphs (time series graph). 

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation For all the numerical problems and solutions, the appropriate economic interpretation may be attempted. This means, the students need to solve the problems and provide interpretation for the results derived. Measures of Central Tendency- Arithmetic mean, Median and Mode Correlation – meaning and properties, scatter diagram; measures of correlation - Karl Pearson's method (two variables ungrouped data) Spearman's rank correlation (Non-Repeated Ranks and Repeated Ranks). Introduction to Index Numbers - meaning, types - Wholesale Price Index, Consumer Price Index and index of industrial production, uses of index numbers; Inflation and Index Numbers, Simple Aggregative Method. 

Part B:Indian Economic Development 

Unit 4: Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991: A brief introduction of the state of Indian economy on the eve of independence. Indian economic system and common goals of Five Year Plans. Main features, problems and policies of agriculture (institutional aspects and new agricultural strategy), industry (IPR 1956; SSI – role & importance) and foreign trade. Economic Reforms since 1991: Features and appraisals of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation (LPG policy); Concepts of demonetization and GST 

Unit 5: Current challenges facing Indian Economy Human Capital Formation: How people become resource; Role of human capital in economic development; Growth of Education Sector in India Rural development: Key issues - credit and marketing - role of cooperatives; agricultural diversification; alternative farming - organic farming Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal sectors; problems and policies Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on Resources and Environment, including global warming 

Unit 6: Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours India and Pakistan, India and China Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development Indicators 

UK Board Class 11 Economics Practical Syllabus 2026

Topics

Marks

1-Project Work

  

a) Relevance of the topic

3

b) Knowledge content /Research Work

3

c) Presentation Technique

3

d) Viva based on project

6

2- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

20

UK Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

