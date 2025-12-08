KARTET Answer Key 2025
Which City Is Called the Textile City of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 8, 2025, 11:33 IST

Coimbatore is known as the Textile City of India due to its massive textile mills, spinning units, garment industries, cotton yarn production, and export strength. Learn why Coimbatore is India’s leading textile hub with key facts and industry insights.

Textile City of India: Coimbatore, a major city in Tamil Nadu, is called the Textile City of India because it is one of the country’s biggest hubs for cotton yarn production, textile mills, spinning units, garment manufacturing, and textile exports. The city’s climate, skilled workforce, and strong industrial base make it a leading centre for India’s textile sector.

Why Is Coimbatore Known as the Textile City?

Coimbatore has thousands of spinning mills, power looms, and garment units that produce huge quantities of cotton yarn, knitwear, fabrics, and home textiles used across Indian and international markets, establishing its identity as a powerful textile hub.

Largest Cotton Yarn Producer

The city is one of India’s top producers of cotton yarn and supplies yarn to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other manufacturing regions, supporting large garment industries and export-orientated factories.

textile

Strong Textile Ecosystem

Coimbatore has a complete textile ecosystem with cotton procurement, spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing, and garment manufacturing happening within the region, which reduces cost and increases efficiency for textile companies.

Export Powerhouse

Coimbatore exports yarn, fabrics, towels, knitwear, and technical textiles to many countries, making it important for India’s global textile trade and strengthening its industrial economy.

Textile Machinery Hub

The city produces textile machinery, spare parts, motors, and engineering components that support textile mills in India and abroad, making Coimbatore one of the biggest textile machinery manufacturing regions in Asia.

textile capital

Interesting Facts About Textiles

Textiles Are One of India’s Oldest Industries

India’s textile industry dates back thousands of years to the Indus Valley Civilisation, where early cotton spinning and natural dyeing techniques were developed and traded widely.

Textile Industry Is a Major Employer

The textile and apparel sector is India’s second-largest employer, giving jobs to millions of workers involved in spinning, weaving, stitching, dyeing, and handloom production across states.

Cotton Is the Most Widely Used Textile Fiber

Cotton remains the most consumed natural fibre in the world, and India is one of the largest producers of cotton, cotton yarn, and cotton-based fabrics for global markets.

Synthetic Fibers Have a Massive Market Share

Polyester, nylon, acrylic, and other synthetic fibres are widely used in clothing, sportswear, home textiles, and industrial applications because of their durability and low maintenance.

Textile Exports Boost India’s Economy

India exports millions of tonnes of garments, yarn, home textiles, and technical fabrics every year, strengthening foreign exchange earnings and making the textile industry a major contributor to national GDP.

Coimbatore is called the Textile City of India because it leads the country in cotton yarn production, textile mills, garment manufacturing, and export activity, supported by a strong industrial ecosystem, advanced machinery, and skilled workers that make the city a global textile hub. Keep reading for more topics like this. 

