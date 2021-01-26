Republic Day 2021: Facts about Vande Mataram (The National Song of India)

Republic Day 2021: ‘Vande Mataram’ is the national song of India. It was written by Mr. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to praise the "Mother India" on 7th November, 1875, and was published in a Bengali fiction novel ‘Anandmath’.

Vande Mataram' Meaning:

The title 'Vande Mataram or Bande Mataram' means "I praise thee, Mother" or "I praise to thee, Mother".

The term "mataram (माताराम)" in the first line means the motherland of India or the Bangamata (Mother Bengal) and Bharat Mata (Mother India).

72nd Republic Day 2021: Journey of Indian Republic

Facts at a Glance:

1. Vande Matram is the national song of India, which was composed by the Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, originally in Sanskrit & Bengali.

2. He wrote Vande Mataram at Chinsurah, near the river Hooghly (near Mallik Ghat).

3. It is assumed that the concept of Vande Mataram clicked to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay when he was serving as a government official (a District Collector), around 1876.

Peacock the National Bird of India: Facts at a Glance

4. Jadunath Bhattacharya was asked to set a tune for this poem just after it was written

5. It was adopted on January 24, 1950, by providing it equal status with national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

6. It is taken from the novel Anand Math published in 1882.

7. It was sung for the first time at the congress session at Calcutta in 1896.

8. It is formed for the proclamation of Mother Land. It played a vital role in the Indian independence movement.

9. The original Vande Mataram comprises of 6 stanzas.

10. It was translated in prose by Shri Aurobindo in Karmayogin on 20 November 1909.

Important Days and Dates in January 2021