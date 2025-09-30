The month of October 2025 is a month full of significant festivals, cultural celebrations and national holidays, most of which are declared as bank holidays in various parts of India. It is a month of the year when most festivals such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, Dhanteras, among others are celebrated as well as various international days of importance. During these events, banks are closed in different states either as a public holiday or regional holiday.

It is a good idea to know the entire list of the bank holidays in October of 2025. It also allows people to project their financial operations ahead, be it drawing out cash, putting in money, going to the bank to conduct formal business, or anticipate the due date of a significant payment or transfer. Bank holidays are not a universal national holiday that runs across the country and are different in each state and each state according to its traditions and local celebrations, so it is important to check the detailed calendar of holidays to facilitate smooth planning.