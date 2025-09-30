UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
By Nikhil Batra
Sep 30, 2025, 16:02 IST

Stay ahead with our detailed October 2025 bank holiday calendar for India! Learn about all national and regional holidays, including Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, and find out the states where banks will remain closed to avoid last-minute surprises.

List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

The month of October 2025 is a month full of significant festivals, cultural celebrations and national holidays, most of which are declared as bank holidays in various parts of India. It is a month of the year when most festivals such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, Dhanteras, among others are celebrated as well as various international days of importance. During these events, banks are closed in different states either as a public holiday or regional holiday.

It is a good idea to know the entire list of the bank holidays in October of 2025. It also allows people to project their financial operations ahead, be it drawing out cash, putting in money, going to the bank to conduct formal business, or anticipate the due date of a significant payment or transfer. Bank holidays are not a universal national holiday that runs across the country and are different in each state and each state according to its traditions and local celebrations, so it is important to check the detailed calendar of holidays to facilitate smooth planning.

As per the regulations given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India are subjected to three categories of holidays that include public holidays, national holidays, and regionally or state-specific holidays. National holidays like Gandhi Jayanti are celebrated in all the branches but other holidays like regional festivals have the ability to be specific only to specific states. By tracking these holidays, time can be saved and they can avoid last minute banking headaches.

Here is the complete list of Bank Holidays in the month of October 2025: 

Date

Day

Event

States Where Banks Are Closed

1 October 2025

Wednesday

Navaratri Ends / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami /

Durga Puja (Dasain)

Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima,

Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram

2 October 2025

Thursday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) /

Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun,

Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata,

Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

3 October 2025

Friday

Durga Puja (Dasain)

Gangtok

4 October 2025

Saturday

Durga Puja (Dasain)

Gangtok, Kolkata, Shimla

6 October 2025

Monday

Lakshmi Puja

Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar

7 October 2025

Tuesday

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima

Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Kochi, Kohima, Shimla

10 October 2025

Friday

Karva Chauth

Agartala, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla, Vijayawada

18 October 2025

Saturday

Kati Bihu

Gangtok

20 October 2025

Monday

Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur,

Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

21 October 2025

Tuesday

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja

Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Shimla

22 October 2025

Wednesday

Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja /

Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)

Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata

23 October 2025

Thursday

Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Pooja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya /

Ningol Chakkouba

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi

27 October 2025

Monday

Chath Puja (Evening Puja)

Patna

28 October 2025

Tuesday

Chath Puja (Morning Puja)

Patna

31 October 2025

Friday

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday

Agartala

