The month of October 2025 is a month full of significant festivals, cultural celebrations and national holidays, most of which are declared as bank holidays in various parts of India. It is a month of the year when most festivals such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, Dhanteras, among others are celebrated as well as various international days of importance. During these events, banks are closed in different states either as a public holiday or regional holiday.
It is a good idea to know the entire list of the bank holidays in October of 2025. It also allows people to project their financial operations ahead, be it drawing out cash, putting in money, going to the bank to conduct formal business, or anticipate the due date of a significant payment or transfer. Bank holidays are not a universal national holiday that runs across the country and are different in each state and each state according to its traditions and local celebrations, so it is important to check the detailed calendar of holidays to facilitate smooth planning.
As per the regulations given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India are subjected to three categories of holidays that include public holidays, national holidays, and regionally or state-specific holidays. National holidays like Gandhi Jayanti are celebrated in all the branches but other holidays like regional festivals have the ability to be specific only to specific states. By tracking these holidays, time can be saved and they can avoid last minute banking headaches.
List of Bank Holidays in October 2025
Here is the complete list of Bank Holidays in the month of October 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event
|
States Where Banks Are Closed
|
1 October 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Navaratri Ends / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami /
Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima,
Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram
|
2 October 2025
|
Thursday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) /
Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun,
Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata,
Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|
3 October 2025
|
Friday
|
Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Gangtok
|
4 October 2025
|
Saturday
|
Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Gangtok, Kolkata, Shimla
|
6 October 2025
|
Monday
|
Lakshmi Puja
|
Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar
|
7 October 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima
|
Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Kochi, Kohima, Shimla
|
10 October 2025
|
Friday
|
Karva Chauth
|
Agartala, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla, Vijayawada
|
18 October 2025
|
Saturday
|
Kati Bihu
|
Gangtok
|
20 October 2025
|
Monday
|
Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja
|
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur,
Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|
21 October 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja
|
Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Shimla
|
22 October 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja /
Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|
Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata
|
23 October 2025
|
Thursday
|
Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Pooja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya /
Ningol Chakkouba
|
Ahmedabad, Belapur, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi
|
27 October 2025
|
Monday
|
Chath Puja (Evening Puja)
|
Patna
|
28 October 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Chath Puja (Morning Puja)
|
Patna
|
31 October 2025
|
Friday
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
|
Agartala
