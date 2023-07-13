List of Nepal Prime Ministers (1951-2023)

Nepal Prime Ministers: Nepal, a landlocked country in South Asia, is known for its breathtaking mountain ranges, including Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. With a rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups, Nepal offers a unique blend of traditions and customs. The capital city, Kathmandu, is home to ancient temples, vibrant markets, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

List of Nepal Prime Ministers

The position of the prime minister of Nepal in modern form was called by different names at different times in Nepalese history. After the revolution of 1951, non-aristocratic citizens like Matrika Prasad Koirala held the position of prime minister still under the authority of the King of Nepal. The first general election was held in 1959 and Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala became the first elected prime minister of Nepal.

Transition Era (1951-1960)

S.No Name Political Party Took Office Left Office 1. Matrika Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 16 November 1951 14 August 1952 2. Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Direct Rule By King 14 August 1952 15 June 1953 3. Matrika Prasad Koirala Rashtriya Praja Party 15 June 1953 11 April 1955 4. Surya Bahadur Thapa Rashtriya Praja Party 11 April 1955 14 April 1955 5. Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah Direct Rule By King 14 April 1955 27 January 1956 6. Tanka Prasad Acharya Nepal Praja Parishad 27 January 1956 26 July 1957 7. Kunwar Inderjit Singh United Democratic Party 26 July 1957 15 May 1958 8. Subarna Shamsher Rana Nepali Congress 15 May 1958 27 May 1959 9. Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 27 May 1959 15 December 1960

Partyless Panchayat Era (1960-1990)

S.No Name Took Office Left Office 10. Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah 15 December 1960 2 April 1963 11. Tulsi Giri 2 April 1963 23 December 1963 12. Surya Bahadur Thapa 23 December 1963 26 February 1964 13. Tulsi Giri 26 February 1964 26 January 1965 14. Surya Bahadur Thapa 26 January 1965 7 April 1969 15. Kirti Nidhi Bista 7 April 1969 13 April 1970 16. Gehendra Bahadur Rajbhandari 13 April 1970 14 April 1971 17. Kirti Nidhi Bista 14 April 1971 16 July 1973 18. Nagendra Prasad Rijal 16 July 1973 1 December 1975 19. Tulsi Giri 1 December 1975 12 September 1977 20. Kirti Nidhi Bista 12 September 1977 30 May 1979 21. Surya bahadur Thapa 30 May 1979 12 July 1983 22. Lokendra Bahadur Chand 12 July 1983 21 March 1986 23. Nagendra Prasad Rijal 21 March 1986 15 June 1986 24. Marich Man Singh Shrestha 15 June 1986 6 April 1990 25. Lokendra Bahadur Chand 6 April 1990 19 April 1990

Constitutional monarchy

S.No Name Political Party Took Office Left Office 1. Krishna Prasad Bhattarai Nepali Congress 6 April 1990 26 May 1991 2. Girija Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 26 May 1991 30 November 1994 3. Man Mohan Adhikari Communist Party of Nepal 30 November 1994 12 September 1995 4. Sher Bahadur Deuba Nepali Congress 12 September 1995 12 March 1997 5. Lokendra Bahadur Chand Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Chand) 12 March 1997 7 October 1997 6. Surya Bahadur Thapa Rastriya Prajatantra Party 7 October 1997 15 April 1998 7. Girija Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 15 April 1998 31 May 1999 8. Krishna Prasad Bhattarai Nepali Congress 31 May 1999 22 March 2000 9. Girija Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 22 March 2000 26 July 2001 10. Sher Bahadur Debua Nepali Congress 26 July 2001 4 October 2002 11. Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah - 4 October 2002 11 October 2002 12. Lokendra Bahadur Chand Rashtriya Prajatantra Party 11 October 2002 5 June 2003 13. Surya Bahadur Thapa Rashtriya Prajatantra Party 5 June 2003 3 June 2004 14. Sher Bahadur Debua Nepali Congress 3 June 2004 1 February 2005 15. Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah - 1 February 2005 25 April 2006 16. Girija Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 25 April 2006 28 May 2008

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal (2008-Present)

S.No Name Political Party Took Office Left Office 17. Girija Prasad Koirala Nepali Congress 28 May 2008 18 August 2008 18. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) 18 August 2008 25 May 2009 19. Madhav Kumar Nepal Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) 25 May 2009 6 February 2011 20. Jhala Nath Khanal Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) 6 February 2011 29 August 2011 21. Baburam Bhattarai Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) 29 August 2011 14 March 2013 22. Khil Raj Regmi Independent 14 March 2013 11 February 2014 23. Sushil Koirala Nepali Congress 11 February 2014 12 October 2015 24. KP Sharma Oli Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) 12 October 2015 4 August 2016 25. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) 4 August 2016 7 June 2017 26. Sher Bahadur Debua Nepali Congress 7 June 2017 15 February 2018 27. KP Sharma Oli Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) 15 February 2018 13 May 2021 28. KP Sharma Oli Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) 13 May 2021 13 July 2021 29. Sher Bahadur Debua Nepal Congress 13 July 2021 26 December 2022 30. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) 26 December 2022 Incumbent

