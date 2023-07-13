List of Nepal Prime Ministers (1951-2023)
Nepal Prime Ministers: Nepal, a landlocked country in South Asia, is known for its breathtaking mountain ranges, including Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. With a rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups, Nepal offers a unique blend of traditions and customs. The capital city, Kathmandu, is home to ancient temples, vibrant markets, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
The position of the prime minister of Nepal in modern form was called by different names at different times in Nepalese history. After the revolution of 1951, non-aristocratic citizens like Matrika Prasad Koirala held the position of prime minister still under the authority of the King of Nepal. The first general election was held in 1959 and Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala became the first elected prime minister of Nepal.
Transition Era (1951-1960)
|
S.No
|
Name
|
Political Party
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
1.
|
Matrika Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
16 November 1951
|
14 August 1952
|
2.
|
Tribhuvan Bir Bikram
|
Direct Rule By King
|
14 August 1952
|
15 June 1953
|
3.
|
Matrika Prasad Koirala
|
Rashtriya Praja Party
|
15 June 1953
|
11 April 1955
|
4.
|
Surya Bahadur Thapa
|
Rashtriya Praja Party
|
11 April 1955
|
14 April 1955
|
5.
|
Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah
|
Direct Rule By King
|
14 April 1955
|
27 January 1956
|
6.
|
Tanka Prasad Acharya
|
Nepal Praja Parishad
|
27 January 1956
|
26 July 1957
|
7.
|
Kunwar Inderjit Singh
|
United Democratic Party
|
26 July 1957
|
15 May 1958
|
8.
|
Subarna Shamsher Rana
|
Nepali Congress
|
15 May 1958
|
27 May 1959
|
9.
|
Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
27 May 1959
|
15 December 1960
Partyless Panchayat Era (1960-1990)
|
S.No
|
Name
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
10.
|
Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah
|
15 December 1960
|
2 April 1963
|
11.
|
Tulsi Giri
|
2 April 1963
|
23 December 1963
|
12.
|
Surya Bahadur Thapa
|
23 December 1963
|
26 February 1964
|
13.
|
Tulsi Giri
|
26 February 1964
|
26 January 1965
|
14.
|
Surya Bahadur Thapa
|
26 January 1965
|
7 April 1969
|
15.
|
Kirti Nidhi Bista
|
7 April 1969
|
13 April 1970
|
16.
|
Gehendra Bahadur Rajbhandari
|
13 April 1970
|
14 April 1971
|
17.
|
Kirti Nidhi Bista
|
14 April 1971
|
16 July 1973
|
18.
|
Nagendra Prasad Rijal
|
16 July 1973
|
1 December 1975
|
19.
|
Tulsi Giri
|
1 December 1975
|
12 September 1977
|
20.
|
Kirti Nidhi Bista
|
12 September 1977
|
30 May 1979
|
21.
|
Surya bahadur Thapa
|
30 May 1979
|
12 July 1983
|
22.
|
Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|
12 July 1983
|
21 March 1986
|
23.
|
Nagendra Prasad Rijal
|
21 March 1986
|
15 June 1986
|
24.
|
Marich Man Singh Shrestha
|
15 June 1986
|
6 April 1990
|
25.
|
Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|
6 April 1990
|
19 April 1990
Constitutional monarchy
|
S.No
|
Name
|
Political Party
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
1.
|
Krishna Prasad Bhattarai
|
Nepali Congress
|
6 April 1990
|
26 May 1991
|
2.
|
Girija Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
26 May 1991
|
30 November 1994
|
3.
|
Man Mohan Adhikari
|
Communist Party of Nepal
|
30 November 1994
|
12 September 1995
|
4.
|
Sher Bahadur Deuba
|
Nepali Congress
|
12 September 1995
|
12 March 1997
|
5.
|
Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|
Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Chand)
|
12 March 1997
|
7 October 1997
|
6.
|
Surya Bahadur Thapa
|
Rastriya Prajatantra Party
|
7 October 1997
|
15 April 1998
|
7.
|
Girija Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
15 April 1998
|
31 May 1999
|
8.
|
Krishna Prasad Bhattarai
|
Nepali Congress
|
31 May 1999
|
22 March 2000
|
9.
|
Girija Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
22 March 2000
|
26 July 2001
|
10.
|
Sher Bahadur Debua
|
Nepali Congress
|
26 July 2001
|
4 October 2002
|
11.
|
Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah
|
-
|
4 October 2002
|
11 October 2002
|
12.
|
Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|
Rashtriya Prajatantra Party
|
11 October 2002
|
5 June 2003
|
13.
|
Surya Bahadur Thapa
|
Rashtriya Prajatantra Party
|
5 June 2003
|
3 June 2004
|
14.
|
Sher Bahadur Debua
|
Nepali Congress
|
3 June 2004
|
1 February 2005
|
15.
|
Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah
|
-
|
1 February 2005
|
25 April 2006
|
16.
|
Girija Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
25 April 2006
|
28 May 2008
Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal (2008-Present)
|
S.No
|
Name
|
Political Party
|
Took Office
|
Left Office
|
17.
|
Girija Prasad Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
28 May 2008
|
18 August 2008
|
18.
|
Pushpa Kamal Dahal
|
Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist)
|
18 August 2008
|
25 May 2009
|
19.
|
Madhav Kumar Nepal
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)
|
25 May 2009
|
6 February 2011
|
20.
|
Jhala Nath Khanal
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)
|
6 February 2011
|
29 August 2011
|
21.
|
Baburam Bhattarai
|
Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist)
|
29 August 2011
|
14 March 2013
|
22.
|
Khil Raj Regmi
|
Independent
|
14 March 2013
|
11 February 2014
|
23.
|
Sushil Koirala
|
Nepali Congress
|
11 February 2014
|
12 October 2015
|
24.
|
KP Sharma Oli
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)
|
12 October 2015
|
4 August 2016
|
25.
|
Pushpa Kamal Dahal
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)
|
4 August 2016
|
7 June 2017
|
26.
|
Sher Bahadur Debua
|
Nepali Congress
|
7 June 2017
|
15 February 2018
|
27.
|
KP Sharma Oli
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)
|
15 February 2018
|
13 May 2021
|
28.
|
KP Sharma Oli
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)
|
13 May 2021
|
13 July 2021
|
29.
|
Sher Bahadur Debua
|
Nepal Congress
|
13 July 2021
|
26 December 2022
|
30.
|
Pushpa Kamal Dahal
|
Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)
|
26 December 2022
|
Incumbent
Nepal's economy relies heavily on agriculture, tourism, and remittances. Despite facing challenges such as poverty and political instability, Nepal's natural beauty and warm hospitality continue to attract adventurers and spiritual seekers from around the world.