List of Nepal Prime Ministers (1951-2023)

Nepal Prime Ministers: Nepal has had several Prime Ministers throughout its history, including leaders such as K.P. Sharma Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda).
The position of the prime minister of Nepal in modern form was called by different names at different times in Nepalese history. After the revolution of 1951, non-aristocratic citizens like Matrika Prasad Koirala held the position of prime minister still under the authority of the King of Nepal. The first general election was held in 1959 and Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala became the first elected prime minister of Nepal.

Transition Era (1951-1960)

S.No

Name

Political Party

Took Office

Left Office

1.

Matrika Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

16 November 1951

14 August 1952

2.

Tribhuvan Bir Bikram

Direct Rule By King

14 August 1952

15 June 1953

3.

Matrika Prasad Koirala

Rashtriya Praja Party

15 June 1953

11 April 1955

4.

Surya Bahadur Thapa

Rashtriya Praja Party

11 April 1955

14 April 1955

5.

Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah

Direct Rule By King

14 April 1955

27 January 1956

6.

Tanka Prasad Acharya

Nepal Praja Parishad

27 January 1956

26 July 1957

7.

Kunwar Inderjit Singh

United Democratic Party

26 July 1957

15 May 1958

8.

Subarna Shamsher Rana

Nepali Congress

15 May 1958

27 May 1959

9.

Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

27 May 1959

15 December 1960

Partyless Panchayat Era (1960-1990)

S.No

Name

Took Office

Left Office

10.

Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah

15 December 1960

2 April 1963

11.

Tulsi Giri

2 April 1963

23 December 1963

12.

Surya Bahadur Thapa

23 December 1963

26 February 1964

13.

Tulsi Giri

26 February 1964

26 January 1965

14.

Surya Bahadur Thapa

26 January 1965

7 April 1969

15.

Kirti Nidhi Bista

7 April 1969

13 April 1970

16.

Gehendra Bahadur Rajbhandari

13 April 1970

14 April 1971

17.

Kirti Nidhi Bista

14 April 1971

16 July 1973

18.

Nagendra Prasad Rijal

16 July 1973

1 December 1975

19. 

Tulsi Giri

1 December 1975

12 September 1977

20.

Kirti Nidhi Bista

12 September 1977

30 May 1979

21.

Surya bahadur Thapa

30 May 1979

12 July 1983

22.

Lokendra Bahadur Chand

12 July 1983

21 March 1986

23.

Nagendra Prasad Rijal

21 March 1986

15 June 1986

24.

Marich Man Singh Shrestha

15 June 1986

6 April 1990

25.

Lokendra Bahadur Chand

6 April 1990

19 April 1990

Constitutional monarchy

S.No

Name

Political Party

Took Office 

Left Office

1.

Krishna Prasad Bhattarai

Nepali Congress

6 April 1990

26 May 1991

2.

Girija Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

26 May 1991

30 November 1994

3.

Man Mohan Adhikari

Communist Party of Nepal

30 November 1994

12 September 1995

4.

Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepali Congress

12 September 1995

12 March 1997

5.

Lokendra Bahadur Chand

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Chand)

12 March 1997

7 October 1997

6.

Surya Bahadur Thapa

Rastriya Prajatantra Party

7 October 1997

15 April 1998

7.

Girija Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

15 April 1998

31 May 1999

8.

Krishna Prasad Bhattarai

Nepali Congress

31 May 1999

22 March 2000

9.

Girija Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

22 March 2000

26 July 2001

10.

Sher Bahadur Debua

Nepali Congress

26 July 2001

4 October 2002

11.

Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah

-

4 October 2002

11 October 2002

12.

Lokendra Bahadur Chand

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party

11 October 2002

5 June 2003

13.

Surya Bahadur Thapa

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party

5 June 2003

3 June 2004

14.

Sher Bahadur Debua

Nepali Congress

3 June 2004

1 February 2005

15.

Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah

-

1 February 2005

25 April 2006

16.

Girija Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

25 April 2006

28 May 2008

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal (2008-Present)

S.No

Name

Political Party

Took Office

Left Office

17.

Girija Prasad Koirala

Nepali Congress

28 May 2008

18 August 2008

18.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist)

18 August 2008

25 May 2009

19.

Madhav Kumar Nepal

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)

25 May 2009

6 February 2011

20.

Jhala Nath Khanal

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)

6 February 2011

29 August 2011

21.

Baburam Bhattarai

Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist)

29 August 2011

14 March 2013

22.

Khil Raj Regmi

Independent

14 March 2013

11 February 2014

23.

Sushil Koirala

Nepali Congress

11 February 2014

12 October 2015

24.

KP Sharma Oli

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)

12 October 2015

4 August 2016

25.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)

4 August 2016

7 June 2017

26.

Sher Bahadur Debua

Nepali Congress

7 June 2017

15 February 2018

27.

KP Sharma Oli

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)

15 February 2018

13 May 2021

28.

KP Sharma Oli

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)

13 May 2021

13 July 2021

29.

Sher Bahadur Debua

Nepal Congress

13 July 2021

26 December 2022

30.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)

26 December 2022

Incumbent

