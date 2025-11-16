Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Vulnerable

The word of the day is Vulnerable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Vulnerable

Vulnerable refers to the state of being open to harm, attack, criticism, or emotional hurt. It describes someone or something that is not fully protected and can be easily affected by external influences.

Vulnerable- Origin

The word Vulnerable comes from the Latin word vulnerabilis, derived from vulnerare, meaning “to wound.” It entered the English language in the early 17th century and has since been used to describe both physical and emotional susceptibility.