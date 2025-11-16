AIBE Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Vulnerable

By Sneha Singh
Nov 16, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Vulnerable. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of vulnerable here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Vulnerable
Vulnerable

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Hallucination

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Vulnerable

The word of the day is Vulnerable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Vulnerable

Vulnerable refers to the state of being open to harm, attack, criticism, or emotional hurt. It describes someone or something that is not fully protected and can be easily affected by external influences.

Vulnerable- Origin

The word Vulnerable comes from the Latin word vulnerabilis, derived from vulnerare, meaning “to wound.” It entered the English language in the early 17th century and has since been used to describe both physical and emotional susceptibility.

Vulnerable- Usage

Children are often more vulnerable to infections because their immunity is still developing.

Sharing your feelings can make you feel vulnerable, but it also strengthens relationships.

Vulnerable- Synonyms

Exposed, sensitive, weak, defenseless, unprotected

Vulnerable- Antonyms

Protected, secure, strong, guarded, safe

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Vulnerable. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue expanding your vocabulary and improving your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Limerence

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News