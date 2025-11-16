Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Hallucination
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Vulnerable
The word of the day is Vulnerable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Vulnerable
Vulnerable refers to the state of being open to harm, attack, criticism, or emotional hurt. It describes someone or something that is not fully protected and can be easily affected by external influences.
Vulnerable- Origin
The word Vulnerable comes from the Latin word vulnerabilis, derived from vulnerare, meaning “to wound.” It entered the English language in the early 17th century and has since been used to describe both physical and emotional susceptibility.
Vulnerable- Usage
Children are often more vulnerable to infections because their immunity is still developing.
Sharing your feelings can make you feel vulnerable, but it also strengthens relationships.
Vulnerable- Synonyms
Exposed, sensitive, weak, defenseless, unprotected
Vulnerable- Antonyms
Protected, secure, strong, guarded, safe
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Vulnerable. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue expanding your vocabulary and improving your understanding of the English language.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation