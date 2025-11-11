Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Limerence

The word of the day is Limerence. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Limerences

Meaning of Limerence

Limerence refers to the intense, involuntary feeling of romantic attraction towards someone, often accompanied by obsessive thoughts and a strong desire for reciprocation. It is a state where emotional longing and infatuation dominate one’s mind.