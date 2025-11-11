MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Word of the Day: Limerence

By Sneha Singh
Nov 11, 2025

 The word of the day is Limerence.

Word of the Day: Limerence

Type

Noun

Plural

Limerences

Meaning of Limerence

Limerence refers to the intense, involuntary feeling of romantic attraction towards someone, often accompanied by obsessive thoughts and a strong desire for reciprocation. It is a state where emotional longing and infatuation dominate one’s mind.

Limerence - Origin

The term Limerence was first coined by psychologist Dorothy Tennov in 1979 in her book “Love and Limerence: The Experience of Being in Love.” It combines aspects of affection, obsession, and desire, representing the early emotional stages of love.

Limerence - Usage

The protagonist in the novel was caught in a state of limerence, constantly thinking about his love interest.

Limerence often makes people idealize someone they barely know.

Limerence - Synonyms

Infatuation, obsession, crush, adoration, fascination

Limerence - Antonyms

Indifference, disinterest, apathy, detachment, dislike

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Limerence. Keep following our Word of the Day series to enrich your vocabulary and understand the deeper emotions expressed through language.

