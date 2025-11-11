Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Limerence
The word of the day is Limerence. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Limerences
Meaning of Limerence
Limerence refers to the intense, involuntary feeling of romantic attraction towards someone, often accompanied by obsessive thoughts and a strong desire for reciprocation. It is a state where emotional longing and infatuation dominate one’s mind.
Limerence - Origin
The term Limerence was first coined by psychologist Dorothy Tennov in 1979 in her book “Love and Limerence: The Experience of Being in Love.” It combines aspects of affection, obsession, and desire, representing the early emotional stages of love.
Limerence - Usage
The protagonist in the novel was caught in a state of limerence, constantly thinking about his love interest.
Limerence often makes people idealize someone they barely know.
Limerence - Synonyms
Infatuation, obsession, crush, adoration, fascination
Limerence - Antonyms
Indifference, disinterest, apathy, detachment, dislike
Conclusion
