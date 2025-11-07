Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your vocabulary.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Ricochet
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Ephemeral
The word of the day is Ephemeral. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Ephemeral
Ephemeral means something that lasts for a very short time. It refers to things that are temporary, brief, or short-lived in nature.
Ephemeral- Origin
The word ‘ephemeral’ is derived from the Greek word “ephemeros,” which means “lasting only a day.” It was first used in English around the 16th century to describe short-lived creatures or events.
Ephemeral- Usage
Beauty is often described as ephemeral because it fades with time.
Social media trends are ephemeral and change almost every week.
Ephemeral- Synonyms
Temporary, fleeting, short-lived, transitory, momentary
Ephemeral- Antonyms
Permanent, lasting, eternal, enduring, perpetual
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ephemeral. Keep following our Word of the Day series to enrich your vocabulary and make your English more expressive.
Recommended Reading:
Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the exit door in 6 seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation