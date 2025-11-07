Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your vocabulary.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Ephemeral

The word of the day is Ephemeral. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ephemeral

Ephemeral means something that lasts for a very short time. It refers to things that are temporary, brief, or short-lived in nature.

Ephemeral- Origin

The word ‘ephemeral’ is derived from the Greek word “ephemeros,” which means “lasting only a day.” It was first used in English around the 16th century to describe short-lived creatures or events.