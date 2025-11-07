RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Word of the Day: Ephemeral

By Sneha Singh
Nov 7, 2025

The word of the day is ephemeral.

Ephemeral
The word of the day is Ephemeral. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Ephemeral

Ephemeral means something that lasts for a very short time. It refers to things that are temporary, brief, or short-lived in nature.

Ephemeral- Origin

The word ‘ephemeral’ is derived from the Greek word “ephemeros,” which means “lasting only a day.” It was first used in English around the 16th century to describe short-lived creatures or events.

Ephemeral- Usage

Beauty is often described as ephemeral because it fades with time.

Social media trends are ephemeral and change almost every week.

Ephemeral- Synonyms

Temporary, fleeting, short-lived, transitory, momentary

Ephemeral- Antonyms

Permanent, lasting, eternal, enduring, perpetual

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Ephemeral. Keep following our Word of the Day series to enrich your vocabulary and make your English more expressive.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

