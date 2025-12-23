HP Patwari Eligibility 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has announced 530 vacancies for the Patwari posts. You can apply online for this post from December 12, 2025, to January 16, 2026. Before applying, make sure you fulfil all the eligibility requirements. It covers various aspects like age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and more. Only candidates whose applications are found in order will be shortlisted for the further selection process. Therefore, you must provide accurate details about your eligibility and identity. Scroll down to learn more about HP Patwari eligibility and other relevant details.
HP Patwari Eligibility 2025-26
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has released the HP Patwari eligibility criteria in the official notification PDF. You should check the age limit, education requirements, and other factors to determine whether you are qualified for the post. To be eligible, you should pass the 12th standard or equivalent from any recognised board. You must be between 18 and 45 years of age at the time of application. Please note that the benefit of reservation for various posts (s) will be admissible only to the aspirants who are bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh in respect of categories such as S.C., S.T., O.B.C., BPL, WFF, etc. The reserved category candidates of other States shall be treated as General category candidates. In this article, we have discussed HP Patwari eligibility requirements for reference purposes.
HP Patwari Age Limit
Age limit is an essential element in HP Patwari eligibility. The minimum age must be 18 years as of January 1, 2025, when applying for this post. The upper age limit for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC, PWD categories who are domiciles of Himachal Pradesh and employees of Himachal Pradesh Government and Ex-servicemen of Himachal Pradesh shall be relaxed up to five years. Check the minimum and maximum HP Patwari age limit in the table below:
|
Minimum Age
|
18 years
|
Maximum Age
|
45 years
HP Patwari Educational Qualifications
The next important HP Patwari eligibility criterion is educational qualifications. You must have passed the 12th standard from a recognised board as the minimum qualification. Here is the detailed HP Patwari educational qualification shared below:
|
Minimum Qualification(s)
|
Must have passed 12th standard or its equivalent from a recognised board of School Education/University.
|
Desirable Qualification
|
Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the state.
Knowledge of computers.
HP Patwari Eligibility 2025: Nationality
The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the HP Patwari recruitment.
Documents Required to Prove HP Patwari Eligibility
You should submit all the relevant documents in support of your eligibility claims at the time of application and documentation. Failing to produce any of the required certificates will lead to the disqualification of your candidature. The list of documents required to prove your HP Patwari eligibility is:
-
Matriculation certificate for age proof.
-
Degree/Diploma/certificates, if any, along with the Marks Sheets of all years.
-
Experience certificate(s) wherever required
-
Caste certificates, if applicable.
-
BPL certificates, if applicable.
-
Other Relevant certificates.
