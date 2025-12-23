HP Patwari Eligibility 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has announced 530 vacancies for the Patwari posts. You can apply online for this post from December 12, 2025, to January 16, 2026. Before applying, make sure you fulfil all the eligibility requirements. It covers various aspects like age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and more. Only candidates whose applications are found in order will be shortlisted for the further selection process. Therefore, you must provide accurate details about your eligibility and identity. Scroll down to learn more about HP Patwari eligibility and other relevant details.

HP Patwari Eligibility 2025-26

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, has released the HP Patwari eligibility criteria in the official notification PDF. You should check the age limit, education requirements, and other factors to determine whether you are qualified for the post. To be eligible, you should pass the 12th standard or equivalent from any recognised board. You must be between 18 and 45 years of age at the time of application. Please note that the benefit of reservation for various posts (s) will be admissible only to the aspirants who are bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh in respect of categories such as S.C., S.T., O.B.C., BPL, WFF, etc. The reserved category candidates of other States shall be treated as General category candidates. In this article, we have discussed HP Patwari eligibility requirements for reference purposes.