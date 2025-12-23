UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2026: Check Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) offers a monthly salary ranging from INR 25,500 to INR 81,100 for the Computer Operator post. Candidates receive various allowances and benefits. Selected candidates are responsible for managing IT operations, maintaining digital records, and ensuring smooth functioning of departmental work.
Candidates preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026 can find the complete details about salary, perks, and other benefits in this article
UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2026
The UP Police Computer Operator post is highly sought-after in Uttar Pradesh because of its attractive salary and job profile. The starting pay for this position is ₹25,500 per month, along with various allowances and benefits. Candidates can check the salary, job responsibilities, perks, and career growth opportunities before applying for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026.
UP Police Computer Operator Salary Structure 2026
The UP Police Computer Operator post offers a starting salary of INR 25,500, along with multiple allowances and benefits. Below is the detailed salary structure for candidates preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026:
|
Component
|
Details
|
Post
|
UP Police Computer Operator – Grade A
|
Pay Scale
|
INR 25,500 – INR 81,100
|
Basic Pay
|
INR 25,500
|
Allowances
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
Dearness Allowance (DA)
Medical Allowance
Other Allowances
Provident Fund (PF)
Professional Tax
Income Tax
Other Deductions
|
Net Salary
|
Basic Pay + Allowances – Deductions
UP Police Computer Operator Perks and Allowances
UP Police Computer Operators receive various perks and allowances, which are usually granted after the completion of the probation period. These benefits are designed to support the employee’s work and personal needs. The following are the key allowances:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA): A special amount to protect against inflation, usually 20% of the basic pay.
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA): Provided to cover accommodation costs when posted away from home, ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 depending on the location.
-
Travel Allowance: Covers commuting expenses from home to the workplace, with the amount varying based on distance.
-
Uniform Allowance: Helps pay for the required uniforms for the role.
-
Medical Allowance: Supports medical expenses, with the amount provided as per government norms.
UP Police Computer Operator Job Profile 2026
Candidates should know the job profile of a UP Police Computer Operator after understanding the salary and allowances. Being aware of the responsibilities helps candidates make an informed decision about joining the police force in this role.
Computer Operator primarily works on computers, handling tasks related to data, documents, and communication. The following are the key responsibilities:
-
Operating and maintaining all computer systems efficiently.
-
Running required data and generating reports.
-
Completing assigned tasks and preparing important records.
-
Making necessary corrections or updates to documents.
-
Troubleshooting in case of computer malfunctions
-
Monitoring scheduled IT operations and responding promptly.
-
Answering phone calls and replying to emails.
-
Maintaining confidential documents and sensitive information.
-
Handling paperwork and data entry tasks.
Also Check:
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026
UP Police Computer Operator Apply Online 2026
UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026
UP Police Computer Operator Promotion 2026
The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026 recruits eligible candidates under Grade C. Candidates can climb the career ladder through promotions, moving from Grade C to B, and then to Grade A, with corresponding salary increments. The promotion prospects are as follows:
|
Grade
|
Approx. Salary
|
Computer Operator Grade C
|
₹32,000
|
Computer Operator Grade B
|
₹45,000
|
Computer Operator Grade A
|
₹70,000
UP Police Computer Operator Probation Period 2026
The probation period for a UP Police Computer Operator is generally 2 years. Candidates receive training in computer-related tasks and are closely monitored for their performance, discipline, and work efficiency.
Candidates are confirmed as permanent employees of the UP Police department after successfully completing the 2-year probation period. Once confirmed, they become eligible for all salary components, allowances, and other benefits associated with the post.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation