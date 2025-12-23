UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2026: Check Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) offers a monthly salary ranging from INR 25,500 to INR 81,100 for the Computer Operator post. Candidates receive various allowances and benefits. Selected candidates are responsible for managing IT operations, maintaining digital records, and ensuring smooth functioning of departmental work.

Candidates preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026 can find the complete details about salary, perks, and other benefits in this article

UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2026

The UP Police Computer Operator post is highly sought-after in Uttar Pradesh because of its attractive salary and job profile. The starting pay for this position is ₹25,500 per month, along with various allowances and benefits. Candidates can check the salary, job responsibilities, perks, and career growth opportunities before applying for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026.