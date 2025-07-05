PUP Result 2025 OUT at punjabiuniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet PDF

PUP Result 2025 OUT: Punjabi University Patiala (PUP) has announced the results for various courses, including BA, PG Diploma in Hindi (Journalism), Diploma in Agriculture, MA, BCom, BEd, and others. The PUP Result 2025 has been published online on the official website, punjabiuniversity.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their result PDFs using the direct link provided below. Results can be accessed by entering the roll number.
Punjabi University Patiala Result 2025
As per the latest update, Punjabi University Patiala (PUP) released the results of UG and PG courses. The students can check their PUP result on the official website of the University- punjabiuniversity.ac.in
|
Steps to Download PUP Results 2025
Candidates can check their results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Punjabi University Patiala results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - punjabiuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Examinations' segment.
Step 3: Click on the 'Results' section available there.
Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it
Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links To Download PUP Result PDF
Check the course-wise direct link here to download the Punjabi University Patiala Result PDF.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|B.A Hons in Social Science Multi Discip. (FYIP) Sem-V- Dec-2024
|Click here
|Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Sem-II- May-2024
|Click here
|M.B.A. Sem-II (C.C)- Nov-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Honors Music Vocal Sem-I- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Honors Defense Studies Sem-I- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.B.A. Sem-III (C.C.)- Nov-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Theater & Television Sem-IV- May-2024
|Click here
|M.Com. Honors (Five Year Course) Sem-III- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Hons in Sikh Studies Sem-I- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Honors in Economics Sem - I- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Honors in TV & Film Production (FYIP) Sem-VII- Dec-2024
|Click here
|L.L.M. (Two Year) Sem-I- Dec-2024
|Click here
|L.L.M. (Two Year) Sem-III- Dec-2024
|Click here
|B.A. Additional- Apr-2016
|Click here
|B.A. Honors School in History Sem-V- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.A. Hons in Sanskrit Sem-I- Dec-2024
|Click here
|B.A. Honors School In English Sem-V- Dec-2024
|Click here
|M.J.M.C. Part-I- Apr-2014
|Click here
|M.J.M.C. Part-II- Apr-2015
|Click here
|M.A. Gurmat Sangeet-Gayan Sem-III (Online Course)
|Click here
Details Mentioned on PUP 2025 Marksheet
Punjabi University Patiala has released the PUP result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The PUP Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Punjabi University Patiala: Highlights
Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) is located in Patiala, Punjab. It was established in the year 1962 by the Punjab Act of 1961. This is the second University in the world to be named after a language, the first being the Hebrew University of Israel. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
PUP has more than 70 teaching and research departments, in various disciplines like Humanities, Science, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Fine Arts, Computer Science, and Business Management. The University also offers various degree, diploma, and certificate courses through distance learning.
|
Punjabi University Patiala: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Punjabi University Patiala
|
Established
|
1961
|
Location
|
Patiala, Punjab
|
PUP Result 2025 Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Also Check,
