PUP Result 2025 OUT at punjabiuniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet PDF

PUP Result 2025: Punjabi University Patiala (PUP) has released the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can find the direct link below along with the steps to check the Punjabi University Patiala Result 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 7, 2025, 15:40 IST
PUP Result 2025
PUP Result 2025

PUP Result 2025 OUT:  Punjabi University Patiala (PUP) has announced the results for various courses, including BA, PG Diploma in Hindi (Journalism), Diploma in Agriculture, MA, BCom, BEd, and others. The PUP Result 2025 has been published online on the official website, punjabiuniversity.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their result PDFs using the direct link provided below. Results can be accessed by entering the roll number.

Punjabi University Patiala Result 2025

As per the latest update, Punjabi University Patiala (PUP) released the results of UG and PG courses. The students can check their PUP result on the official website of the University- punjabiuniversity.ac.in

PUP Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Download PUP Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Punjabi University Patiala results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - punjabiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Examinations' segment.

Step 3: Click on the 'Results' section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download PUP Result PDF 

Check the course-wise direct link here to download the Punjabi University Patiala Result PDF.

Course

Result Links
B.A Hons in Social Science Multi Discip. (FYIP) Sem-V- Dec-2024 Click here
Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Sem-II- May-2024 Click here
M.B.A. Sem-II (C.C)- Nov-2024 Click here
M.A. Honors Music Vocal Sem-I- Dec-2024 Click here
M.A. Honors Defense Studies Sem-I- Dec-2024 Click here
M.B.A. Sem-III (C.C.)- Nov-2024 Click here
M.A. Theater & Television Sem-IV- May-2024 Click here
M.Com. Honors (Five Year Course) Sem-III- Dec-2024 Click here
M.A. Hons in Sikh Studies Sem-I- Dec-2024 Click here
M.A. Honors in Economics Sem - I- Dec-2024 Click here
M.A. Honors in TV & Film Production (FYIP) Sem-VII- Dec-2024 Click here
L.L.M. (Two Year) Sem-I- Dec-2024 Click here
L.L.M. (Two Year) Sem-III- Dec-2024 Click here
B.A. Additional- Apr-2016 Click here
B.A. Honors School in History Sem-V- Dec-2024 Click here
M.A. Hons in Sanskrit Sem-I- Dec-2024 Click here
B.A. Honors School In English Sem-V- Dec-2024 Click here
M.J.M.C. Part-I- Apr-2014 Click here
M.J.M.C. Part-II- Apr-2015 Click here
M.A. Gurmat Sangeet-Gayan Sem-III (Online Course) Click here

Details Mentioned on PUP 2025 Marksheet

Punjabi University Patiala has released the PUP result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The PUP Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Punjabi University Patiala: Highlights

Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP) is located in  Patiala, Punjab. It was established in the year 1962 by the Punjab Act of 1961. This is the second University in the world to be named after a language, the first being the Hebrew University of Israel. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PUP has more than 70 teaching and research departments, in various disciplines like Humanities, Science, Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Fine Arts, Computer Science, and Business Management. The University also offers various degree, diploma, and certificate courses through distance learning.

Punjabi University Patiala: Highlights

University Name

Punjabi University Patiala

Established

1961

Location

Patiala, Punjab

PUP Result 2025 Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

