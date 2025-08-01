UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 OUT – Check Direct Download Link, Raise Objections Till August 3

UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: The National Test Agency (NTA) has released the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 for the June session on August 1, 2025, at csirnet.nta.ac.in. This provisional key allows candidates to estimate their scores, raise objections, and prepare for the next phase.
The CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; candidates can now estimate their raw scores and prepare for the next phase of the selection process. NTA has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key between August 1 and August 3, 2025 for which candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Check the official notice below
|
NTA has activated the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 download link officially at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam conducted on July 28, 2025, can now check their responses and provisional answer by logging in using their application number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025.
|
UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 has been released on csirnet.nta.ac.in on August 1, 2025. The CSIR NET exam 2025 will allow candidates to take admissions in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD. Check the table below for UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
August 1, 2025
|
Objection Window
|
August 1 to August 3, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)
|
Objection Fee
|
₹200 per question (non-refundable)
|
Final Answer Key Release
|
Mid-August 2025 (expected)
|
Result Declaration
|
After final key publication
|
Official Website
|
csirnet.nta.ac.in
How to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2025
Candidates can download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can download it by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the “CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025” link.
- Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
- Click Submit to view your answer key and recorded responses.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference
How to Raise Objections Against the Answer Key?
If candidates find any discrepancies in the provisional key, then they can challenge it between August 1 and August by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Check the steps below
- Log in at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage click on “Challenge Answer Key”.
- View your answer sheet and click “Challenge” next to the disputed question.
- Select the correct option ID and upload supporting documents (PDF format).
- Review your claims and click “Final Submit”.Pay ₹200 per question via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI
