UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 OUT – Check Direct Download Link, Raise Objections Till August 3

UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: NTA has released the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 on August 1, 2025. Candidates can download the provisional key and response sheets from csirnet.nta.ac.in and raise objections until August 3 by paying ₹200 per question. Check direct link here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 1, 2025, 21:53 IST
UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: The National Test Agency (NTA) has released the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 for the June session on August 1, 2025, at csirnet.nta.ac.in. This provisional key allows candidates to estimate their scores, raise objections, and prepare for the next phase.
The UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 is an important tool for candidates to evaluate their performance. Candidates can follow the steps listed above to download the answer key, calculate expected scores, and raise objections if needed.

The CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; candidates can now estimate their raw scores and prepare for the next phase of the selection process. NTA has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key between August 1 and August 3, 2025 for which candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Check the official notice below

Official Notice

UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 Link Active

NTA has activated the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 download link officially at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam conducted on July 28, 2025, can now check their responses and provisional answer by logging in using their application number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025.

Direct Link

UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: Overview

The UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 has been released on csirnet.nta.ac.in on August 1, 2025. The CSIR NET exam 2025 will allow candidates to take admissions in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD. Check the table below for UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Date

July 28, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

August 1, 2025

Objection Window

August 1 to August 3, 2025 (till 11:50 PM)

Objection Fee

₹200 per question (non-refundable)

Final Answer Key Release

Mid-August 2025 (expected)

Result Declaration

After final key publication

Official Website

csirnet.nta.ac.in

How to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2025

Candidates can download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can download it by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025” link.
  • Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
  • Click Submit to view your answer key and recorded responses.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference

How to Raise Objections Against the Answer Key?

If candidates find any discrepancies in the provisional key, then they can challenge it between August 1 and August by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Check the steps below

  • Log in at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage click on “Challenge Answer Key”.
  • View your answer sheet and click “Challenge” next to the disputed question.
  • Select the correct option ID and upload supporting documents (PDF format).
  • Review your claims and click “Final Submit”.Pay ₹200 per question via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI

 

