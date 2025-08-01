UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 OUT – Check Direct Download Link, Raise Objections Till August 3

UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025: The National Test Agency (NTA) has released the UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 for the June session on August 1, 2025, at csirnet.nta.ac.in. This provisional key allows candidates to estimate their scores, raise objections, and prepare for the next phase.

UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 OUT

The CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; candidates can now estimate their raw scores and prepare for the next phase of the selection process. NTA has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key between August 1 and August 3, 2025 for which candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Check the official notice below