Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: If you appeared for NEET UG 2025 and want to get a good medical or dental college in Puducherry, then we have got you covered. We are providing a complete guide here to the state counselling by CENTAC. This article will help you know about the registration dates, seat details, choice filling steps, and the whole process with more clarity.
Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates & Merit Lists
Students can check the important dates for Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date or Timeline
|
Online Registration Opens
|
5 July 2025
|
Last Date to Register
|
14 July 2025 (extended to 16 July 2025 by some sources)
|
Draft Merit List
|
Late July or early August 2025
|
Revised Final Merit List
|
1 August 2025 (centacpuducherry.in)
Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Step-by-Step Counselling Process
Want to know about the counselling process? Check the full process here:
-
Go to the official CENTAC Puducherry portal.
-
Check the draft merit list that is published in late July. It might have already been published.
-
In the event of any inaccuracies, CENTAC provides a short window (1–2 days) for objections.
-
The final merit list is released in August itself.
-
Choices filling and counselling rounds run from August onwards, covering multiple rounds.
Who Conducts It & What Seats Are Covered?
-
The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry, is responsible for overseeing the counselling under both state quota (85 %) and All-India quota (15 %).
-
The MCC manages AIQ and central/institute-level seats, while CENTA handles the state counselling.
Puducherry NEET UG 2025 Estimated Seat Matrix
Students can check the seat matrix in a table format below:
|
Name of the College
|
Type
|
Estimated Seats
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMC&RI)
|
Government
|
180
|
Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)
|
Private
|
150
|
Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College & Hospital (SMVMCH)
|
Private
|
250
|
Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SVMCH&RC)
|
Private
|
250
|
Total MBBS Seats
|
830
BDS Seats (Government & Private Colleges)
|
Name of the College
|
Type
|
Estimated Seats
|
Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGIDS)
|
Government
|
110
|
Sri Venkateshwaraa Dental College (SVDC)
|
Private
|
100
|
Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital (MINDS), Mahe
|
Private
|
100
|
Total BDS Seats
|
310
BAMS Seats (Ayurveda)
|
Name of the College
|
Type
|
Estimated Seats
|
Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College & Hospital (RGAMC)
|
Government
|
63
|
Total BAMS Seats
|
63
Total Estimated Seats Through Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Course
|
Estimated Seats
|
MBBS
|
830
|
BDS
|
310
|
BAMS
|
63
|
Grand Total
|
1,203
Note: These figures are based on last year’s seat intake. The final seat intake will be updated by CENTAC.
How To Do Choice Filling Step By Step?
-
Choices are filled online with the help of the CENTAC portal.
-
Students can select the preferred programs and colleges within the quota lines.
-
After seat allotment, students can download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college as instructed.
-
Students must also keep all the important documents handy.
It is important for both the students and parents to keep checking the CENTAC portal regularly to look for any latest updates on the counselling.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation