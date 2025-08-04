RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025: NEET UG Counselling has started in many states, and if you want to know about state-specific counselling dates, then you can refer to our article. To know about the Puducherry NEET UG Counselling, students can check this full article.

Aug 4, 2025, 11:57 IST
Aug 4, 2025, 11:57 IST

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: If you appeared for NEET UG 2025 and want to get a good medical or dental college in Puducherry, then we have got you covered. We are providing a complete guide here to the state counselling by CENTAC. This article will help you know about the registration dates, seat details, choice filling steps, and the whole process with more clarity. 

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates & Merit Lists

Students can check the important dates for Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: 

Event

Date or Timeline

Online Registration Opens

5 July 2025

Last Date to Register

14 July 2025 (extended to 16 July 2025 by some sources) 

Draft Merit List

Late July or early August 2025

Revised Final Merit List

1 August 2025 (centacpuducherry.in)

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Step-by-Step Counselling Process

Want to know about the counselling process? Check the full process here: 

  • Go to the official CENTAC Puducherry portal. 

  • Check the draft merit list that is published in late July. It might have already been published. 

  • In the event of any inaccuracies, CENTAC provides a short window (1–2 days) for objections.

  • The final merit list is released in August itself. 

  • Choices filling and counselling rounds run from August onwards, covering multiple rounds. 

Who Conducts It & What Seats Are Covered?

  • The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry, is responsible for overseeing the counselling under both state quota (85 %) and All-India quota (15 %).

  • The MCC manages AIQ and central/institute-level seats, while CENTA handles the state counselling. 

Puducherry NEET UG 2025 Estimated Seat Matrix

Students can check the seat matrix in a table format below: 

Name of the College

Type

Estimated Seats

Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMC&RI)

Government

180

Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

Private

150

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College & Hospital (SMVMCH)

Private

250

Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital & Research Centre (SVMCH&RC)

Private

250

Total MBBS Seats

  

830

BDS Seats (Government & Private Colleges)

Name of the College

Type

Estimated Seats

Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGIDS)

Government

110

Sri Venkateshwaraa Dental College (SVDC)

Private

100

Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital (MINDS), Mahe

Private

100

Total BDS Seats

  

310

BAMS Seats (Ayurveda)

Name of the College

Type

Estimated Seats

Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College & Hospital (RGAMC)

Government

63

Total BAMS Seats

  

63

Total Estimated Seats Through Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025

Course

Estimated Seats

MBBS

830

BDS

310

BAMS

63

Grand Total

1,203

Note: These figures are based on last year’s seat intake. The final seat intake will be updated by CENTAC. 

How To Do Choice Filling Step By Step?

  • Choices are filled online with the help of the CENTAC portal. 

  • Students can select the preferred programs and colleges within the quota lines. 

  • After seat allotment, students can download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college as instructed. 

  • Students must also keep all the important documents handy. 

It is important for both the students and parents to keep checking the CENTAC portal regularly to look for any latest updates on the counselling. 

