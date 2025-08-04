Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: If you appeared for NEET UG 2025 and want to get a good medical or dental college in Puducherry, then we have got you covered. We are providing a complete guide here to the state counselling by CENTAC. This article will help you know about the registration dates, seat details, choice filling steps, and the whole process with more clarity.

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates & Merit Lists

Students can check the important dates for Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: