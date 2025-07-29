RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The NEET UG Counselling in Kerala is conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) for state quota admissions into MBBS, BDS and various AYUSH courses. This article will help the students know about the registration dates, process, seat matrix and choice filling.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 29, 2025, 16:28 IST
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Kerala NEET UG Counselling is conducted by CEE. The NEET scores are uploaded after multiple registration windows, and provisional merit lists are published in late July. For the last week of July, the choice filling will take place along with seat allotment and institute reporting. Round‑2 and possibly Round‑3 counselling rounds are expected in early to mid‑August. Students must read this full article to know other details as well. 

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Registration & Counselling Dates

Students can check the important registration and counselling details below: 

Event

Date (2025)

Round‑1 Registration Opens

20 Feb – 12 Mar (initial), reopened 18–23 June for all, extended for NRI till 16 July

Application Correction Window

11–16 July (non‑NRI), NRI edits till 16 July 

NEET Score Upload

16–21 July

Provisional Merit List

25 July 

Choice Filling & Locking (Round‑1)

Last week of July (from ~25–30 July)

Seat Allotment – Round‑1

End of July (last week) 

Reporting at Allotted Institutes

Likely last week of July (tentative) 

Round‑2 & Round‑3

Typically early August; schedule to be announced soon

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Process

  • Go to the official CEE Kerala website (KEAM Candidate Portal). New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in. 

  • Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees. 

  • Then comes the choice-filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline. 

  • A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.

  • Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college. 

  • If the seat is not confirmed, the candidate can participate in further upcoming rounds until final admissions close.

Seat Matrix: MBBS & BDS Seats in Kerala

Kerala offers the following courses with the provided number of seats: 

Course

Approx. Seats

MBBS (Government + Private)

~3,182

BDS (Government + Private)

~2,077

85% are allotted through the state quota, and the remaining seats are in private colleges under the management/NRI quota.

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required

Students must keep the following documents ready for Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: 

  • NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard

  • Kerala Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)

  • Caste/Category Certificate

  • Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport-size Photos

  • Class 10 & 12 Marksheets

  • Date of Birth Certificate

  • Aadhaar Card

  • NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)

Applicants are encouraged to register on time and fill out their choices carefully. Keep watching the official KEAM Candidate portal for any updates or changes. All the best for your admission journey!

Other Related Links

Daman And Diu NEET UG Counselling 2025

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News