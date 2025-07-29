Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Kerala NEET UG Counselling is conducted by CEE. The NEET scores are uploaded after multiple registration windows, and provisional merit lists are published in late July. For the last week of July, the choice filling will take place along with seat allotment and institute reporting. Round‑2 and possibly Round‑3 counselling rounds are expected in early to mid‑August. Students must read this full article to know other details as well.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Registration & Counselling Dates
Students can check the important registration and counselling details below:
|
Event
|
Date (2025)
|
Round‑1 Registration Opens
|
20 Feb – 12 Mar (initial), reopened 18–23 June for all, extended for NRI till 16 July
|
Application Correction Window
|
11–16 July (non‑NRI), NRI edits till 16 July
|
NEET Score Upload
|
16–21 July
|
Provisional Merit List
|
25 July
|
Choice Filling & Locking (Round‑1)
|
Last week of July (from ~25–30 July)
|
Seat Allotment – Round‑1
|
End of July (last week)
|
Reporting at Allotted Institutes
|
Likely last week of July (tentative)
|
Round‑2 & Round‑3
|
Typically early August; schedule to be announced soon
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Process
-
Go to the official CEE Kerala website (KEAM Candidate Portal). New users have to register, while existing users can easily log in.
-
Upload important documents like NEET scorecard, ID, domicile, and category proofs and pay the fees.
-
Then comes the choice-filling part. Look for available medical/dental colleges and lock your choices within the deadline.
-
A provisional list is released, and then the final allotment is confirmed based on the rank, category, and filled preferences.
-
Students can download the allotment order and pay fees while reporting to college.
-
If the seat is not confirmed, the candidate can participate in further upcoming rounds until final admissions close.
Seat Matrix: MBBS & BDS Seats in Kerala
Kerala offers the following courses with the provided number of seats:
|
Course
|
Approx. Seats
|
MBBS (Government + Private)
|
~3,182
|
BDS (Government + Private)
|
~2,077
85% are allotted through the state quota, and the remaining seats are in private colleges under the management/NRI quota.
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required
Students must keep the following documents ready for Kerala NEET Counselling 2025:
-
NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard
-
Kerala Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)
-
Caste/Category Certificate
-
Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Passport-size Photos
-
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
-
Date of Birth Certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)
Applicants are encouraged to register on time and fill out their choices carefully. Keep watching the official KEAM Candidate portal for any updates or changes. All the best for your admission journey!
