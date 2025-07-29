Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Kerala NEET UG Counselling is conducted by CEE. The NEET scores are uploaded after multiple registration windows, and provisional merit lists are published in late July. For the last week of July, the choice filling will take place along with seat allotment and institute reporting. Round‑2 and possibly Round‑3 counselling rounds are expected in early to mid‑August. Students must read this full article to know other details as well.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Registration & Counselling Dates

Students can check the important registration and counselling details below: