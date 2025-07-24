Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling

NEET UG Counselling 2025: If students wish to enroll in Himachal Pradesh medical programs, they must be aware of the state’s counselling procedure. This article will help students understand NEET UG Counselling in Himachal Pradesh.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 24, 2025, 14:09 IST

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: NEET UG Counselling is in full swing for Himachal Pradesh. Candidates must complete the process before the deadline and monitor the AMRU’s portal for any recent updates and notifications. Prepare for the rounds beforehand. With 870 MBBS seats, students can fill out the choice filling and admission. The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, will conduct counselling for admission to 85 per cent State Quota seats.

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling

Check the important highlights table for Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025: 

Dates

Upcoming Exam Dates

22 July, 2025 - 26 July, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Choice Filling Round-1

20 July, 2025 - 26 July, 2025

HP NEET 2025 Counselling Registration

27 July, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Application Form Correction

01 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Provisional Merit List

02 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling final merit list

04 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Provisional seat allocation

06 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Final seat allocation

08 August, 2025 - 09 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-1 Reporting at the institute

14 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Seat Matrix

15 August, 2025 - 18 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Choice Filling

20 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Provisional Merit List

21 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Final Merit List

25 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Provisional seats Allocation

27 August, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Final seats Allocation

01 September, 2025 - 02 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Reporting at the Institute

06 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Seat Matrix

07 September, 2025 - 09 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Choice Filling

11 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Provisional Merit List

12 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Final Merit List

15 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Provisional seats Allocation

17 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Final Seats Allocation

19 September, 2025 - 20 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Institute Reporting

25 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seats Allocation

25 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix

27 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Merit List

29 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Final seats Allocation

30 September, 2025 - 01 September, 2025

HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Institute Reporting

How To Register For Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025?

  • Go to the official website for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling, amruhp.ac.in

  • Complete the online form and provide your NEET roll number, marks, along with personal details.

  • Upload the scanned photograph and the signature

  • Pay the required registration fees. After filling the registration form, access the seat matrix, which is sent by NMC. 

  • Fill in the preferred colleges and lock your choices before the deadline. Seat will be allotted as per the NEET rank. 

  • If the seats are allotted, all students must upload their documents. 

What is the Eligibility for Bihar NEET Counselling 2025?

  • Students must have qualified NEET UG exam 2025. 

  • Candidates must be a permanent resident of Bihar. 

  • There must be no upper limit on marks. You just need to meet cut-off. 

Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required

Students must keep the following documents ready for Bihar 

NEET Counselling 2025

  • NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard

  • Bihar Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)

  • Caste/Category Certificate

  • Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Passport-size Photos

  • Class 10 & 12 Marksheets

  • Date of Birth Certificate

  • Aadhaar Card

  • NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)

State MBBS Seat Matrix – Government Colleges:

Students can check the data for state MBBS Seat Matrix here: 

College

Total

AIQ (15%)

State Quota

NRI

IGMC Shimla

120

18

102

2

RPGMC Tanda

120

18

102

4

YSPGMC Nahan

120

18

102

4

SLBS GMC Mandi

120

18

102

2

PJLN GMC Chamba

120

18

102

4

RKGMC Hamirpur

120

18

102

4

Private College (Maharshi Markandeshwar Solan):

Check the list for private colleges here: 

Quota

State

Management/NRI

Seats

38

112 (including 17 NRI)

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Application Fees

The HP NEET UG counselling application fee has been mentioned below. Find out the category-wise registration fee details for the candidates: 

  • For General/OBC/NRI candidates: INR 2,500

  • For SC/ST/PwD candidates: INR 1,500

With this article, students can get the full information and stay updated for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025. 

Other Related Links

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025

Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2025

 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News