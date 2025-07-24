Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: NEET UG Counselling is in full swing for Himachal Pradesh. Candidates must complete the process before the deadline and monitor the AMRU’s portal for any recent updates and notifications. Prepare for the rounds beforehand. With 870 MBBS seats, students can fill out the choice filling and admission. The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, will conduct counselling for admission to 85 per cent State Quota seats.
Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix & Choice Filling
Check the important highlights table for Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025:
|
Dates
|
Upcoming Exam Dates
|
22 July, 2025 - 26 July, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Choice Filling Round-1
|
20 July, 2025 - 26 July, 2025
|
HP NEET 2025 Counselling Registration
|
27 July, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Application Form Correction
|
01 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Provisional Merit List
|
02 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling final merit list
|
04 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Provisional seat allocation
|
06 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Final seat allocation
|
08 August, 2025 - 09 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-1 Reporting at the institute
|
14 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Seat Matrix
|
15 August, 2025 - 18 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Choice Filling
|
20 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Provisional Merit List
|
21 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Final Merit List
|
25 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Provisional seats Allocation
|
27 August, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Final seats Allocation
|
01 September, 2025 - 02 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-2 Reporting at the Institute
|
06 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Seat Matrix
|
07 September, 2025 - 09 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Choice Filling
|
11 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Provisional Merit List
|
12 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Final Merit List
|
15 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Provisional seats Allocation
|
17 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Final Seats Allocation
|
19 September, 2025 - 20 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Round-3 Institute Reporting
|
25 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seats Allocation
|
25 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix
|
27 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Merit List
|
29 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Final seats Allocation
|
30 September, 2025 - 01 September, 2025
|
HP NEET Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Institute Reporting
How To Register For Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025?
-
Go to the official website for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling, amruhp.ac.in.
-
Complete the online form and provide your NEET roll number, marks, along with personal details.
-
Upload the scanned photograph and the signature.
-
Pay the required registration fees. After filling the registration form, access the seat matrix, which is sent by NMC.
-
Fill in the preferred colleges and lock your choices before the deadline. Seat will be allotted as per the NEET rank.
-
If the seats are allotted, all students must upload their documents.
What is the Eligibility for Bihar NEET Counselling 2025?
-
Students must have qualified NEET UG exam 2025.
-
Candidates must be a permanent resident of Bihar.
-
There must be no upper limit on marks. You just need to meet cut-off.
Bihar NEET Counselling 2025: Important Documents Required
Students must keep the following documents ready for Bihar
NEET Counselling 2025:
-
NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard
-
Bihar Domicile/Study Certificate (10 years of residence)
-
Caste/Category Certificate
-
Income Certificate (for EWS/BC)
-
Transfer Certificate
-
Passport-size Photos
-
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
-
Date of Birth Certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
NRI/Management Quota Proof (if applicable)
State MBBS Seat Matrix – Government Colleges:
Students can check the data for state MBBS Seat Matrix here:
|
College
|
Total
|
AIQ (15%)
|
State Quota
|
NRI
|
IGMC Shimla
|
120
|
18
|
102
|
2
|
RPGMC Tanda
|
120
|
18
|
102
|
4
|
YSPGMC Nahan
|
120
|
18
|
102
|
4
|
SLBS GMC Mandi
|
120
|
18
|
102
|
2
|
PJLN GMC Chamba
|
120
|
18
|
102
|
4
|
RKGMC Hamirpur
|
120
|
18
|
102
|
4
Private College (Maharshi Markandeshwar Solan):
Check the list for private colleges here:
|
Quota
|
State
|
Management/NRI
|
Seats
|
38
|
112 (including 17 NRI)
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Application Fees
The HP NEET UG counselling application fee has been mentioned below. Find out the category-wise registration fee details for the candidates:
-
For General/OBC/NRI candidates: INR 2,500
-
For SC/ST/PwD candidates: INR 1,500
With this article, students can get the full information and stay updated for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025.
