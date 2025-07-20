MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and Fees for AIQ Seats

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Testing Agency announced the NEET UG result on June 14, 2025. Now, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to start the counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) for institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC, and AFMC. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is the official body responsbile the NEET UG admission. This process aims to ensure fair and merit-based admissions to various dental and medical colleges. Check here for the full article to learn about the other details like the online registration process, important dates and the fee structure.
Online Registration Process
The online registration process for Round 1 will begin on July 21, 2025, via the official website that is mcc.nic in.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Check the important dates here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration begins
|
July 21, 2025
|
Last date to register, pay fees, and fill out choices
|
July 28, 2025
|
Seat allotment result (Round 1)
|
July 31, 2025
|
Reporting to the allotted college
|
August 1 to 6, 2025
|
Counselling rounds
|
Total 4 rounds (including mop-up) till October 3, 2025
How To Register For MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025?
-
Go to the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in
-
Click on the link that says, “New Registration for NEET UG 2025”
-
Enter all the important details like NEET Roll Number, Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, etc.
-
Create a password, and a confirmation will be sent through email and SMS.
-
Upload the important documents required and complete the registration by paying the counselling fee.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Fee Structure
Check the fee structure for 15% AIQ/Central Universities
|
Category
|
Registration Fee
|
Refundable Security Deposit
|
General
|
₹1,000
|
₹10,000
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
₹500
|
₹5,000
For Deemed Universities
|
Category
|
Registration Fee
|
Refundable Security Deposit
|
All categories
|
₹5,000
|
₹2,00,000
Note: The Refundable security deposit is adjusted when the seat is accepted, but if no seat is taken, then it’s refunded.
Important Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling
When filling out the form, students must keep the following important documents handy:
-
NEET UG 2025 Admit Card
-
NEET UG 2025 Scorecard
-
Class 12 Marksheet & Certificate
-
Date of Birth Proof (Class 10 Certificate)
-
Class 10 Marksheet & Certificate
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
-
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
-
Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, PAN Card)
-
Passport-size photographs (6–8 copies)
-
Provisional Allotment Letter (after seat allotment)
What About Choice Filling and Seat Allotment?
-
After the registration is done, students can fill out their choice of college and the course they want to take.
-
It is important to fill out your choice before the deadline.
-
The results for Round 1 Seat Allotment will be declared on July 31, 2025.
-
Candidates who are not satisfied with their set can also participate in Round 2.
How To Report To the Allotted College?
-
Once the seat is allotted, the candidates must report to the college between August 1 and 6, 2025, with all the important documents and the admission fee.
-
Those who won’t report before the deadline might lose their seat.
The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 for AIQ and central institutions will be done online in a structured manner. This includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment fee payment, and final admission. The students need to stay updated with the official website, mcc.nic.in for any notifications.
