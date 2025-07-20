MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and Fees for AIQ Seats

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The National Testing Agency announced the NEET UG result on June 14, 2025. Now, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to start the counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) for institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC, and AFMC. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is the official body responsbile the NEET UG admission. This process aims to ensure fair and merit-based admissions to various dental and medical colleges. Check here for the full article to learn about the other details like the online registration process, important dates and the fee structure.

Online Registration Process

The online registration process for Round 1 will begin on July 21, 2025, via the official website that is mcc.nic in.