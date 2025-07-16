Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: Online counseling for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admissions will be conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on its official website, dme.assam.gov.in. There will be no in-person, offline counseling sessions for these courses.
However, applicants seeking admission under special categories, such as those related to freedom fighters, martyrs of the Assam Movement or extremist violence, ex-servicemen, serving defense personnel, and the sports quota, must attend a physical document verification. This verification is scheduled for July 18, prior to the commencement of the online counseling process.
Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule
The complete Assam NEET counselling schedule for round 1 is tabulated below.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online registration
|
July 24-29
|
Choice-filling
|
July 30 - August 2
|
Choice locking
|
August 2
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 3-5
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 6
MBBS Colleges in Assam
Assam has seven colleges offering the MBBS program. While the provided list contains more than seven colleges, it seems there might be an update or an expanded list of medical colleges in Assam. Based on the provided text, the specific colleges offering MBBS are:
-
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
-
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
-
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
-
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
-
Fakharuddin Ali Medical College, Barpeta
-
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
-
Diphu Medical College, Diphu
-
Lakhimpur Medical College, North Lakhimpur
-
Dhubri Medical College, Dhubri
-
Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari
-
Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar
-
Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon
-
Tinsukia Medical College, Tinsukia
BDS Colleges in Assam
The BDS program is offered by three colleges in Assam:
-
Regional Dental College, Guwahati
-
Government Dental College, Dibrugarh
-
Government Dental College, Silchar
