Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: Online counseling for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admissions will be conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on its official website, dme.assam.gov.in. There will be no in-person, offline counseling sessions for these courses.

However, applicants seeking admission under special categories, such as those related to freedom fighters, martyrs of the Assam Movement or extremist violence, ex-servicemen, serving defense personnel, and the sports quota, must attend a physical document verification. This verification is scheduled for July 18, prior to the commencement of the online counseling process.

Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

The complete Assam NEET counselling schedule for round 1 is tabulated below.