Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Assam has announced the online counselling schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Counselling will be done on the basis of NEET UG 2025 scores. For students with Assam domicile, 85% of the seats are reserved under the state quota, with the remaining 15% of seats allocated to students from other states.

Jul 16, 2025, 17:15 IST
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: Online counseling for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admissions will be conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on its official website, dme.assam.gov.in. There will be no in-person, offline counseling sessions for these courses.

However, applicants seeking admission under special categories, such as those related to freedom fighters, martyrs of the Assam Movement or extremist violence, ex-servicemen, serving defense personnel, and the sports quota, must attend a physical document verification. This verification is scheduled for July 18, prior to the commencement of the online counseling process.

Assam NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

The complete Assam NEET counselling schedule for round 1 is tabulated  below.

Event

Dates

Online registration

July 24-29

Choice-filling

July 30 - August 2

Choice locking

August 2

Processing of seat allotment

August 3-5

Seat allotment result

August 6

MBBS Colleges in Assam

Assam has seven colleges offering the MBBS program. While the provided list contains more than seven colleges, it seems there might be an update or an expanded list of medical colleges in Assam. Based on the provided text, the specific colleges offering MBBS are:

  • Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

  • Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

  • Silchar Medical College, Silchar

  • Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

  • Fakharuddin Ali Medical College, Barpeta

  • Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

  • Diphu Medical College, Diphu

  • Lakhimpur Medical College, North Lakhimpur

  • Dhubri Medical College, Dhubri

  • Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari

  • Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar

  • Nagaon Medical College, Nagaon

  • Tinsukia Medical College, Tinsukia

BDS Colleges in Assam

The BDS program is offered by three colleges in Assam:

  • Regional Dental College, Guwahati

  • Government Dental College, Dibrugarh

  • Government Dental College, Silchar

