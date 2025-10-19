Assam TET Result 2025
TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 defines the age, education, license, and medical standards for Driver and Shramik posts under the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates must meet these criteria to qualify for the recruitment process. This article provides a complete breakdown of post-wise eligibility, relaxations, and key conditions for aspiring applicants in Telangana.

TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025
TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025

The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been officially released along with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) recruitment notification. Applicants aspiring to join as Drivers or Shramiks must review the complete eligibility requirements before applying online through the official website, @tgprb.gov.in.

This article provides detailed insights into educational qualifications, age limits, driving license requirements, and medical standards for each post under the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025.

TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must understand the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025, which includes various parameters such as educational qualifications, age limits, driving license requirements, and medical standards, before applying. Candidates who fail to meet these criteria will not be considered for the selection process.

TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines essential requirements, including age limit, educational qualification, medical fitness, and license standards for Driver and Shramik posts under Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Organization

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)

Department Name

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)

Post Names

Driver & Shramik

Total Vacancies

1,743

Educational Qualification

Post-wise (SSC/ITI or equivalent)

Age Limit

Driver: 22–35 years

Shramik: 18–30 years

Age Relaxation

SC/ST/BC/EWS: 5 years

Ex-servicemen: 3 years

Driving License Requirement

Mandatory valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license (for Driver post)

Medical Standards

Must meet TSRTC-prescribed medical and physical fitness norms

Selection Process

Physical Test, Driving Test, and Certificate Verification

Job Location

Telangana

Official Website

@tgprb.gov.in

TSRTC Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025

The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for the Driver post focuses on educational qualification, age limits, valid driving license, and medical fitness. This position demands skilled drivers who can ensure safe and efficient transport operations.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the SSC (10th grade) or an equivalent recognized examination from a state or central education board. Applicants who have completed higher education are also eligible, but SSC remains the minimum qualification.

Age Limit

The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 specifies that applicants for the Driver post must be between 22 to 35 years as of July 1, 2025.

The following are the age relaxations for some categories:

  • SCs/STs/BCs/EWS: 5 years

  • Ex-Servicemen: 3 years

This relaxation ensures fair opportunities for all eligible candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Driving License

A crucial part of the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Drivers is possessing a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license. The license must be issued by a recognized transport authority and should be active on the date of application.

Medical Standards

Applicants must meet the prescribed medical fitness standards as mentioned on the official website. Candidates should be physically fit, with clear eyesight and no history of serious medical conditions that could affect driving performance.

Also Check: TSRTC Salary 2025

TSRTC Shramik Eligibility Criteria 2025

The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Shramik posts is designed to recruit technically skilled candidates who can handle maintenance, repair, and technical operations across TSRTC workshops.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) in a relevant trade such as Mechanic, Fitter, Electrician, Painter, or Welder. Alternatively, applicants holding a Centre of Excellence (CoE) equivalent trade certificate are also eligible.

Age Limit

As per the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025, candidates applying for Shramik posts must be between 18 to 30 years as of July 1, 2025.

The following are the age relaxations for some categories:

  • SCs/STs/BCs/EWS: 5 years

  • Ex-Servicemen: 3 years

Medical Standards

Candidates must meet the TSRTC medical standards to qualify for the position. This includes good physical health and the ability to perform tasks that require manual and technical skills.

Physical and Driving Standards under TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025

Apart from educational and age requirements, candidates must also fulfill certain physical and driving standards as per the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates can check the physical and driving standards details in the table below:

Posts

Physical and Driving Standards

Driver

  • The candidate should have excellent physical stamina and sound health.

  • Vision standards must meet the department’s medical guidelines.

  • Driving skills will be evaluated through a practical driving test.

Shramik

  • Must be capable of performing technical tasks efficiently.

  • Should possess the strength and focus required for mechanical and repair work.

  • Must pass the physical fitness examination conducted by TSRTC officials.

Document Verification for TSRTC Recruitment 2025

Candidates will undergo a certificate verification process to confirm their eligibility after qualifying for the written or skill tests. The following are the documents required for the TSRTC Recruitment 2025:

  • SSC or equivalent mark sheet.

  • ITI certificate for Shramik post.

  • Valid HMV License for Driver post.

  • Caste certificate (if applicable).

  • Domicile proof.

  • Medical fitness certificate.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

