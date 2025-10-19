The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been officially released along with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) recruitment notification. Applicants aspiring to join as Drivers or Shramiks must review the complete eligibility requirements before applying online through the official website, @tgprb.gov.in. This article provides detailed insights into educational qualifications, age limits, driving license requirements, and medical standards for each post under the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025. TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must understand the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025, which includes various parameters such as educational qualifications, age limits, driving license requirements, and medical standards, before applying. Candidates who fail to meet these criteria will not be considered for the selection process.

TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines essential requirements, including age limit, educational qualification, medical fitness, and license standards for Driver and Shramik posts under Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Check the overview in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Organization Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Department Name Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Post Names Driver & Shramik Total Vacancies 1,743 Educational Qualification Post-wise (SSC/ITI or equivalent) Age Limit Driver: 22–35 years Shramik: 18–30 years Age Relaxation SC/ST/BC/EWS: 5 years Ex-servicemen: 3 years Driving License Requirement Mandatory valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license (for Driver post) Medical Standards Must meet TSRTC-prescribed medical and physical fitness norms Selection Process Physical Test, Driving Test, and Certificate Verification Job Location Telangana Official Website @tgprb.gov.in

TSRTC Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for the Driver post focuses on educational qualification, age limits, valid driving license, and medical fitness. This position demands skilled drivers who can ensure safe and efficient transport operations. Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed the SSC (10th grade) or an equivalent recognized examination from a state or central education board. Applicants who have completed higher education are also eligible, but SSC remains the minimum qualification. Age Limit The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 specifies that applicants for the Driver post must be between 22 to 35 years as of July 1, 2025. The following are the age relaxations for some categories: SCs/STs/BCs/EWS: 5 years

Ex-Servicemen: 3 years This relaxation ensures fair opportunities for all eligible candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Driving License A crucial part of the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Drivers is possessing a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license. The license must be issued by a recognized transport authority and should be active on the date of application. Medical Standards Applicants must meet the prescribed medical fitness standards as mentioned on the official website. Candidates should be physically fit, with clear eyesight and no history of serious medical conditions that could affect driving performance. Also Check: TSRTC Salary 2025 TSRTC Shramik Eligibility Criteria 2025 The TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 for Shramik posts is designed to recruit technically skilled candidates who can handle maintenance, repair, and technical operations across TSRTC workshops. Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) in a relevant trade such as Mechanic, Fitter, Electrician, Painter, or Welder. Alternatively, applicants holding a Centre of Excellence (CoE) equivalent trade certificate are also eligible.

Age Limit As per the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025, candidates applying for Shramik posts must be between 18 to 30 years as of July 1, 2025. The following are the age relaxations for some categories: SCs/STs/BCs/EWS: 5 years

Ex-Servicemen: 3 years Medical Standards Candidates must meet the TSRTC medical standards to qualify for the position. This includes good physical health and the ability to perform tasks that require manual and technical skills. Physical and Driving Standards under TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Apart from educational and age requirements, candidates must also fulfill certain physical and driving standards as per the TSRTC Eligibility Criteria 2025. Candidates can check the physical and driving standards details in the table below: Posts Physical and Driving Standards Driver The candidate should have excellent physical stamina and sound health.

Vision standards must meet the department’s medical guidelines.

Driving skills will be evaluated through a practical driving test. Shramik Must be capable of performing technical tasks efficiently.

Should possess the strength and focus required for mechanical and repair work.

Must pass the physical fitness examination conducted by TSRTC officials.