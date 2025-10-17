TSRTC Salary 2025 for Driver & Shramik: Check In Hand Salary, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

TSRTC Salary 2025: TSLPRB aims to fill 1743 vacancies for the recruitment of Drivers and Shramiks in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Candidates eyeing this post should be familiar with the salary and job profile to avoid any confusion after the appointment. Each post has a different pay scale, with Drivers earning a starting basic pay of INR 20,960 per month, and Shramik’s post begins at INR 16,550 per month. The appointed candidates will also receive various allowances along with basic pay, making the compensation package more attractive. Continue reading to learn more about the TSRTC salary and job profile on this page. TSRTC Salary 2025 The TSRTC Driver and Shramik posts draw a huge number of candidates every year due to lucrative pay, job security, and various long-term benefits. Candidates who have passed the SSC/ITI in the relevant field will be eligible for this role. The exam authorities have released the salary details for both posts to help candidates gain clarity about the compensation and allowances. Responsibilities vary according to the position, with different tasks assigned to each role. Drivers ensure safe transport of passengers on schedule, while Shramiks manage cleaning, maintenance, and ensure smooth operations. In this article, we have shared the TSRTC salary structure, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and career path.

TSRTC Salary Structure for Driver & Shramik The TSRTC salary structure for the Driver and Shramik posts is quite competitive. It ensures employees are fairly compensated for their contributions and work performance. It includes various aspects such as pay scale, basic pay, grade pay, net pay, gross pay, allowances, deductions, etc. Check the salary structure of the TSRTC Driver and Shramik posts in terms of the pay scale shared below: Post Name Pay Scale (Rs.) Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation INR 20,960- INR 60,080 Shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation INR 16,550- INR 45,030 TSRTC Driver In-Hand Salary The TSRTC Driver salary in hand is computed after combining the basic pay and allowances such as DA, HRA, TA, etc. The total amount will be deducted from taxes, PF, NPS, etc. The newly appointed Driver post will initially receive basic pay of Rs 20,960 per month, which will go up to Rs 60,080 per month, depending on their year of service. The TSRTC Driver in hand salary will approximately range between INR 24000 and INR 28000 per month after including allowances and benefits.

TSRTC Shramik In-Hand Salary The TSRTC Shramik salary in hand is attractive, making it a financially rewarding career choice. It includes various factors like basic pay, allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc) and deductions (Tax, PF, etc). The salary of appointed candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs 16,550- Rs 45,030. They will also receive various allowances in their monthly salary. The TSRTC Shramik in hand salary will approximately range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000 per month. TSRTC Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the appointed candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as mentioned in the prescribed guidelines. It will increase the overall salary and help employees build financial stability. The list of perks and allowances included in the TSRTC salary is as follows:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Paid Leaves

Insurance

Other Relevant Allowances TSRTC Job Profile TSRTC Driver and Shramik posts have different roles and responsibilities based on the assigned duties. Both posts need to ensure the efficient and smooth running of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Check the post-wise TSRTC Job Profile shared below: Post Name TSRTC Job Profile Driver Ensures the safe driving of TSRTC buses on designated routes. Make sure that all the traffic rules and protocols are strictly followed. Keep proper records and ensure routine vehicle inspections Shramik Support maintenance tasks and ensure efficient depot functioning. Maintain buses in a clean and well-kept condition. Assists mechanics and technical teams in their duties.