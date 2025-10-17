[Link Active] RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Download Railway RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF at rrb.digialm.com – Steps Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam, which was conducted on October 13, 2025 in multiple shifts. The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on October 17, 2025 and candidates can raise objections if they find any discrepancy in it.
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can raise their objections after checking the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 OUT
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at rrb.digialm.com and the official website of regional RRBs, allowing candidates to check their provisional answer key. To download the answer key, candidates required a registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 contains question IDs, candidates' responses and the correct answer. The official marking for the RRB NTPC exam is 1 mark and -1/3 for incorrect answers. After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer, followed by the CBT 2 result. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Link Active
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from October 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Level CBT 2 exam conducted on October 17, 2025, can download their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scoresraise objections if any discrepancies are found. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025.
|
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2205: Official Website
The RRB NTPC CBT 2Answer Key 2025 has been officially released on October 17, 2025 and is now available for download on the RRB regional websites and the centralised portal rrb.digialm.com. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Level CBT 2 exam can access their response sheets, provisional answer keys, and question papers by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth The official websites for downloading the answer key include RRB Centralised Portal (https://rrb.digialm.com) and Regional RRB Websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, etc.)
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Overview
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee of Rs 500. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC CBT 2 (Graduate Level)
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Dates
|
October 13, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
October 17, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
|
Negative Marking
|
-⅓ for wrong answers
|
Objection Fee
|
₹50 per question (refundable if valid)
