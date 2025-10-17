[Link Active] RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: Download Railway RRB NTPC Answer Key PDF at rrb.digialm.com – Steps Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam, which was conducted on October 13, 2025 in multiple shifts. The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on October 17, 2025 and candidates can raise objections if they find any discrepancy in it.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can raise their objections after checking the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 OUT

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at rrb.digialm.com and the official website of regional RRBs, allowing candidates to check their provisional answer key. To download the answer key, candidates required a registration number and date of birth. The RRB NTPC Answer Key for CBT 2 contains question IDs, candidates' responses and the correct answer. The official marking for the RRB NTPC exam is 1 mark and -1/3 for incorrect answers. After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer, followed by the CBT 2 result. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.