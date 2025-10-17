Assam TET Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 17, 2025, 18:33 IST

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 has been released along with Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result on October 17. Check category-wise RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off for male and female candidates.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 along with the result today, October 17, on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination for 2540 vacancies of Livestock Assistants (पशुधन सहायक) was conducted on June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the category-wise RSMSSB Livestock Assistant cut off PDF from the official portal.

Rajasthan Livestock Assistant cut-off marks indicate the minimum qualifying scores required for candidates to move forward in the selection process. These marks are determined based on several factors, including the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and the number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

RSMSSB has announced the Rajasthan Pashu Sahayak result for 2540 vacancies on its official website. Candidates securing marks equal to or above their category cut-off are eligible to appear for the document verification round. Aspirants are advised to visit the official RSMSSB website to view and download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF for complete category-wise details.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 Non-Scheduled Area

RSMSSB issued the cut off marks separately for all categories and male & female aspirants. Check the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant 2025 cut off marks for all categories here.

Category

Sub-Category

Cut Off Marks

GEN

Male

109

Female

101

Widow

73

Divorcee

60

Ex-Serviceman

54

EWS

Male

93

Female

72

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

SC

Male

93

Female

75

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

ST

Male

88

Female

71

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

OBC

Male

103

Female

94

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

MBC

Male

101

Female

83

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

SAH

Male

NA

Female

NA

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

Horizontal Reservation

BLV

53

HI

53

LD/CP

53

Sports Person

66

Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off for Scheduled Area

Category

Sub-Category

Cut Off Marks

GEN

Male

86

Female

63

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

SC

Male

64

Female

63

Widow

NA

Divorcee

-

Ex-Serviceman

NA

ST

Male

65

Female

60

Widow

NA

Divorcee

NA

Ex-Serviceman

NA

Horizontal Reservation

BLV

NA

HI

NA

LD/CP

58

Sports Person

86

Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF

RSMSSB released the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF along with the result. Candidates can either access the cut off on the official website or click on the direct link provided below:

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link

यहां देखें: RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 OUT

How to Download Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off PDF?

RSMSSB releases the Livestock Assistant Cut Off along with the result in PDF format on its official website. Candidates can easily download the category-wise cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Results” section.

Step 3: Click on the link for “Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result 2025.”

Step 4: Locate and open the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off PDF displayed on the page.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Factors Affecting RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025

The cut-off marks for the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant exam vary each year depending on several factors, including:

  • Total number of candidates appearing for the exam

  • Difficulty level of the question paper

  • Total number of vacancies released

  • Category-wise reservation norms

  • Overall performance of candidates in the examination

