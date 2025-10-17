RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 along with the result today, October 17, on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination for 2540 vacancies of Livestock Assistants (पशुधन सहायक) was conducted on June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the category-wise RSMSSB Livestock Assistant cut off PDF from the official portal.
Rajasthan Livestock Assistant cut-off marks indicate the minimum qualifying scores required for candidates to move forward in the selection process. These marks are determined based on several factors, including the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and the number of candidates who appeared for the exam.
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025
RSMSSB has announced the Rajasthan Pashu Sahayak result for 2540 vacancies on its official website. Candidates securing marks equal to or above their category cut-off are eligible to appear for the document verification round. Aspirants are advised to visit the official RSMSSB website to view and download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF for complete category-wise details.
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 Non-Scheduled Area
RSMSSB issued the cut off marks separately for all categories and male & female aspirants. Check the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant 2025 cut off marks for all categories here.
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
GEN
|
Male
|
109
|
Female
|
101
|
Widow
|
73
|
Divorcee
|
60
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
54
|
EWS
|
Male
|
93
|
Female
|
72
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
SC
|
Male
|
93
|
Female
|
75
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
ST
|
Male
|
88
|
Female
|
71
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
OBC
|
Male
|
103
|
Female
|
94
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
MBC
|
Male
|
101
|
Female
|
83
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
SAH
|
Male
|
NA
|
Female
|
NA
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
BLV
|
53
|
HI
|
53
|
LD/CP
|
53
|
Sports Person
|
66
Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off for Scheduled Area
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
GEN
|
Male
|
86
|
Female
|
63
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
SC
|
Male
|
64
|
Female
|
63
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
-
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
ST
|
Male
|
65
|
Female
|
60
|
Widow
|
NA
|
Divorcee
|
NA
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
NA
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
BLV
|
NA
|
HI
|
NA
|
LD/CP
|
58
|
Sports Person
|
86
Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF
RSMSSB released the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF along with the result. Candidates can either access the cut off on the official website or click on the direct link provided below:
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link
यहां देखें: RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 OUT
How to Download Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off PDF?
RSMSSB releases the Livestock Assistant Cut Off along with the result in PDF format on its official website. Candidates can easily download the category-wise cut-off marks by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Results” section.
Step 3: Click on the link for “Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result 2025.”
Step 4: Locate and open the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off PDF displayed on the page.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025
The cut-off marks for the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant exam vary each year depending on several factors, including:
-
Total number of candidates appearing for the exam
-
Difficulty level of the question paper
-
Total number of vacancies released
-
Category-wise reservation norms
-
Overall performance of candidates in the examination
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation