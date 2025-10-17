RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 along with the result today, October 17, on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination for 2540 vacancies of Livestock Assistants (पशुधन सहायक) was conducted on June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the category-wise RSMSSB Livestock Assistant cut off PDF from the official portal. Rajasthan Livestock Assistant cut-off marks indicate the minimum qualifying scores required for candidates to move forward in the selection process. These marks are determined based on several factors, including the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and the number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 RSMSSB has announced the Rajasthan Pashu Sahayak result for 2540 vacancies on its official website. Candidates securing marks equal to or above their category cut-off are eligible to appear for the document verification round. Aspirants are advised to visit the official RSMSSB website to view and download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF for complete category-wise details. RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 Non-Scheduled Area RSMSSB issued the cut off marks separately for all categories and male & female aspirants. Check the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant 2025 cut off marks for all categories here. Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks GEN Male 109 Female 101 Widow 73 Divorcee 60 Ex-Serviceman 54 EWS Male 93 Female 72 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA SC Male 93 Female 75 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA ST Male 88 Female 71 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA OBC Male 103 Female 94 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA MBC Male 101 Female 83 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA SAH Male NA Female NA Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA Horizontal Reservation BLV 53 HI 53 LD/CP 53 Sports Person 66

Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off for Scheduled Area Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks GEN Male 86 Female 63 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA SC Male 64 Female 63 Widow NA Divorcee - Ex-Serviceman NA ST Male 65 Female 60 Widow NA Divorcee NA Ex-Serviceman NA Horizontal Reservation BLV NA HI NA LD/CP 58 Sports Person 86 Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF RSMSSB released the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF along with the result. Candidates can either access the cut off on the official website or click on the direct link provided below: RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Cut Off 2025 PDF Download Link यहां देखें: RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 OUT