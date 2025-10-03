RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Link Activated – Check Your Exam City, Date & Shift Now at rrbcdg.gov.in, Admit Card Soon

Key Points
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Graduate Level City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 today, October 3, 2025, on its regional portals including rrbcdg.gov.in. The city intimation slip is an important document that allows candidates to check their city of examination, examination centre details, and shifts timings for the upcoming Computer Based Test (CBT 2) which is scheduled to be conducted under CEN 05/2024.
Candidates who are declared in the second stage of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level exam thorough RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2205 can now access RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 download link using their registration details such as registration number and password.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Intimation released for Graduate Level candidates appearing under CEN 05/2024. This city intimation slip gets released before admit card on regional RRB website. Candidates can download the registration number and password. Candidates are advised to download the slip immediately and verify all details carefully. Candidates should also keep checking the official website for updates on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025, which is expected to be released a few days before the exam.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Clip 2025 Link Active
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025 link is now officially active on the regional RRB website which will allow candidates to check their exam city, date, and shift details for the Graduate Level CBT 2 exam. To download the RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 download, candidates must log in using their registration number and password. The slip includes key information such as the allotted exam city, reporting time, and shift schedule. However, it does not serve as the admit card and does not mention the exact exam center address. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025
RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025: Overview
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025 is an important pre exam document released by the Railway Recruitment Board for candidates appearing in the Graduate Level Computer Based Test (CBT 2) under CEN 05/2024. This slip provides advanced information about the candidate’s exam city, date, and shift timing, which helps candidates in making plan travel and logistics well ahead of the actual exam. Check the table below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Key Highlights
Exam Name
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2
Notification Code
CEN 05/2024
Slip Release Date
October 3, 2025
Exam Date
October 13, 2025
Expected on October 9 or 10, 2025
Official Website
rrbcdg.gov.in
Slip Purpose
Inform candidates of exam city, date, and shift
Download Method
Login with registration ID and password
How to Check RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 Link?
Candidates can download the RRB NTPC City Information Slip 2025 by clicking on direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official RRB regional website or rrbcdg.gov.in.
On the homepage click on the link titled “RRB NTPC City Slip 2025” or “City Intimation Slip for CBT 2”.
Now enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Your city slip will appear on the screen verify all the details mentioned on it
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
