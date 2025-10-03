RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Link Activated – Check Your Exam City, Date & Shift Now at rrbcdg.gov.in, Admit Card Soon

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Intimation released for Graduate Level candidates appearing under CEN 05/2024. This city intimation slip gets released before admit card on regional RRB website. Candidates can download the registration number and password. Candidates are advised to download the slip immediately and verify all details carefully. Candidates should also keep checking the official website for updates on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025, which is expected to be released a few days before the exam.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Clip 2025 Link Active

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025 link is now officially active on the regional RRB website which will allow candidates to check their exam city, date, and shift details for the Graduate Level CBT 2 exam. To download the RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 download, candidates must log in using their registration number and password. The slip includes key information such as the allotted exam city, reporting time, and shift schedule. However, it does not serve as the admit card and does not mention the exact exam center address. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025.