SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards Released for December Examination; Download Hall Ticket at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta

Key Points
- NTA has released the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 admit cards for December.
- Registered candidates can download their SHRESHTA NETS admit cards.
- Download the admit card at exams.nta.nic.in-shreshta using Application Number and Password.
SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Scheme For Residential Education For Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2026 admit cards for December. Candidates who registered will need to visit the official website to download their admit cards at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta.
The exam will be conducted at 106 centres located across the country on Sunday, December 21, 2025 in pen & paper mode from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. The details to download the admit card online are Application Number and Password.
NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to learn the important details of NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards released
|Exam name
|Scheme For Residential Education For Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS)
|Board name
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta
|Exam date
|December 21, 2025
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper mode
|Log in credentials
|Application NumberPassword
|Exam shift
|2 PM - 5 PM
NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards Official Notice
NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Important Information
Candidates are advised to note the following:
- The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.
- Admit Card will not be sent by post.
- Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.
- Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at following stages of the admissions.
- Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.
In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, Candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or email at shreshta@nta.ac.in.
