SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards Released for December Examination; Download Hall Ticket at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta

SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Scheme For Residential Education For Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2026 admit cards for December. Candidates who registered will need to visit the official website to download their admit cards at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta.

The exam will be conducted at 106 centres located across the country on Sunday, December 21, 2025 in pen & paper mode from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. The details to download the admit card online are Application Number and Password.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn the important details of NTA SHRESHTA NETS 2026: